IPL 2022 | MS Dhoni continuing his IPL career next year too would be a wonderful thing, opines Sunil Gavaskar

Sunil Gavaskar has said that it would be a superb thing if MS Dhoni continues to play next year in the Indian Premier League. Gavaskar further added that Dhoni has taken India to the heights unseen before and it would be a great spectacle for the audience to see him playing his last season

Indian Premier League is undoubtedly the most popular tournament around the league and MS Dhoni has led Chennai Super Kings to multiple titles under his captaincy. Ahead of the start of the IPL 2022, Ravindra Jadeja was handed the captaincy of the team. However, the team produced disappointing results under his leadership and he handed over the captaincy duties back to MS Dhoni.

CSK played their last league game against Rajasthan Royals and MS Dhoni hinted at the possibility of his return next year.

"Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question because we can't predict about something that's two years down the line but definitely I will be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni had said at the toss about his future.

Various former cricketers have discussed Dhoni’s role in CSK and his possible return next season. Sunil Gavaskar is the new name to share his view on the issue and he said it will be a wonderful thing if Dhoni plays next season as well.

"I think it's a wonderful thing. Like he explained, he wants to say thank you to all those who have supported his team and him, not necessarily CSK, he has been the captain of India, he has taken India to the heights unseen before," Gavaskar said on Star Sports.

"Next year, hopefully, it will be a kind of home and away situation. There are 10 teams, so he will be able to able to say goodbye to 10 venues. Sometimes, we actually see some franchises want to maybe take another venue as their home ground. Ranchi could be a home ground. These things can happen, which means he gets the opportunity to say thank you to pretty much the whole of India."