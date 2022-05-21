sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant dropping an easy catch of Dewald Brewis

    IPL

    IPL 2022, MI vs DC | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant dropping an easy catch of Dewald Brewis

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 10:56 PM

    Fielding has been one of the main aspects in Cricket and catches often decide the fate of the game and can influence the results. Rishabh Pant committed a fielding error as he dropped a sitter of Dewald Brevis just when he was looking in fine touch and awarded him a lifeline to cling on.

    Batting has been a tough task for batters so far in the match between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals. Batting first, Delhi Capitals recovered after losing four early wickets and posted a total of 159/7. Rovman Powell was the highest run-scorer with 43 runs. Jasprit Bumrah was the pick of the bowlers with three wickets for 25 runs. 

    Chasing the target, MI lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early in the innings but Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis steadied the innings. Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full-length delivery to Brevis. Brevis smashed it over deep midwicket and Shardul Thakur was fielding near the boundary. He jumped to take the catch but mistimed it and dropped the catch. The ball deflected from his palms and awarded the batter six runs. Brevis was dropped for the second time in the 12th over as he tried to attempt a slog. He top-edged the ball missing the shot but Rishabh Pant dropped a sitter to give him a lifeline. 

