IPL 2022, MI vs DC | Internet reacts to Rishabh Pant dropping an easy catch of Dewald Brewis

Chasing the target, MI lost the wicket of Rohit Sharma early in the innings but Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brevis steadied the innings. Kuldeep Yadav was bowling the eighth over of the innings and he bowled a full-length delivery to Brevis. Brevis smashed it over deep midwicket and Shardul Thakur was fielding near the boundary. He jumped to take the catch but mistimed it and dropped the catch. The ball deflected from his palms and awarded the batter six runs. Brevis was dropped for the second time in the 12th over as he tried to attempt a slog. He top-edged the ball missing the shot but Rishabh Pant dropped a sitter to give him a lifeline.