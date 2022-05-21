IPL 2022 | Lasith Malinga helped me in the nets, says Obed McCoy

Rajasthan Royals played their last league game against Chennai Super Kings and won by five wickets. RR are already in the playoffs and will look forward to lifting the silverware. Batting first, CSK posted a total of 150/6 courtesy of 93 runs from 57 balls. Yuzvendra Chahal and Obed McCoy picked a couple of wickets for the bowling team.

In response, RR chased down a target in the last over riding on a half-century from Yashasvi Jaiswal. Ravichandran Ashwin played a knock of unbeaten 40 runs. Reflecting on his spell including two wickets, the left-arm seamer said that Lasith Malinga helped him in the nets.

"It was a better bowling performance. My line and length were better, bowled less wides and had more control over everything. Malinga has helped me in the nets, he said to be consistent and don't overthink, use your variations and be smart,” he said in the post-match presentation.

"The pitch was gripping, the new ball was coming on so it was easier for the batsmen, the lengths were important with the older ball and the variations as well. I have had (the cutter) as long as I had back of the hand, I bowled two back of the hand slower balls and it slipped because of the sweat, so I just bowled more cutters. Everyone is happy, we have worked hard and we will go in and win the next game."