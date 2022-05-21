IPL 2022 | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant's howler helps Tim David survive

Mumbai Indians came to chase the total and could not get off to a great start as Rohit Sharma struggled in his innings before being dismissed for just 2 runs. Dewald Brewis and Ishan Kishan stitched an important and started looking threatening. Dewald Brewis was dropped twice before being dismissed. However, another mistake from the Delhi Capitals proved to be costly. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 14th over when Shardul Thakur was batting. Tim David was on strike when the bowler and others appealed for a catch but the on-field umpire ruled it not out. However, Pant did not take the DRS which proved to be disastrous as the replays showed a massive edge off David's bat.