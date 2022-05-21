sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022 | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant's howler helps Tim David survive

    Rishabh Pant messed up a DRS.

    IPL 2022 | Internet reacts as Rishabh Pant's howler helps Tim David survive

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 11:06 PM

    The Indian Premier League has seen insane moments on the field over the years and the game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians saw just that. Tim David edged the very first ball that he faced and the on-field umpire gave him not out what was worse for DC was that Rishabh Pant did not take DRS.

    The game between Delhi Capitals and Mumbai Indians turned out to be an exciting one with lots of twists and turns. After winning the toss MI opted to bowl first. Delhi Capitals were not able to do well in the powerplay as they lost quick wickets in the form of David Warner, Mitchell Marsh and Prithvi Shaw. Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant repaired the Delhi innings and started taking on the MI bowlers. However, they could make a big impact as Jasprit Bumrah took important wickets to restrict them to 160/7.

    Mumbai Indians came to chase the total and could not get off to a great start as Rohit Sharma struggled in his innings before being dismissed for just 2 runs. Dewald Brewis and Ishan Kishan stitched an important and started looking threatening. Dewald Brewis was dropped twice before being dismissed. However, another mistake from the Delhi Capitals proved to be costly. The incident happened on the fourth ball of the 14th over when Shardul Thakur was batting. Tim David was on strike when the bowler and others appealed for a catch but the on-field umpire ruled it not out. However, Pant did not take the DRS which proved to be disastrous as the replays showed a massive edge off David's bat.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

