IPL 2022 | For the first time, not a single CSK batter manages to cross 400 runs in one season

Today at 3:28 PM
For the first time in the history of the Indian Premier League (IPL), none of the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) players could aggregate 400 runs or more during a single season. Talismanic opener Ruturaj Gaikwad was their leading run-scorer in IPL 2022, with 368 runs at an average of 26.29.
Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s promising opener, is the leading run-scorer of the franchise. Gaikwad had a horrible first half of the season, but he managed to get some big scores in the second half. In 14 outings, the 25-year-old aggregated 368 runs at an average of 26.29. His best individual score this season was 99, and also had two more fifties to his name.
Gaikwad is followed by Shivam Dube (289), Ambati Rayadu (274), Devon Conway (252), and Moeen Ali (244) in the run’s tally.
CSK, led by MS Dhoni, ended IPL 2022 with a disappointing five-wicket defeat against Rajasthan Royals. They posted 150/6 after opting to bat, and RR chased down the target with just two balls to spare.
Following the defeat, CSK end their season at the ninth position on the points table, with four wins and 10 defeats. The defending champions, who were in stupendous form last year, have failed to qualify for the Playoffs.
