IPL 2022 | For the first time, not a single CSK batter manages to cross 400 runs in one season

Ruturaj Gaikwad, CSK’s promising opener, is the leading run-scorer of the franchise. Gaikwad had a horrible first half of the season, but he managed to get some big scores in the second half. In 14 outings, the 25-year-old aggregated 368 runs at an average of 26.29. His best individual score this season was 99, and also had two more fifties to his name.