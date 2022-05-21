sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to knock them out of playoffs

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    Tim David's knock changed the game between MI and DC.

    IPL

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to knock them out of playoffs

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:41 PM

    Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets in what was one of the most thrilling games of the IPL to knock the Rishabh Pant-led side out of the IPL. Delhi Capitals dropped some important catches and also missed out on a chance to take DRS when Tim David was on 0 as MI defeated them.

    Mumbai Indians defeated Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to knock them out of the playoffs. RCB are now through to the playoffs and will be playing against Lucknow Super Giants in the Eliminator. Delhi Capitals had a nightmarish outing during the game as nothing went their way as MI made sure they crossed the line. After having to bat first, Delhi Capitals could only manage to score 160/7 on the back of a 44-run innings from Rovman Powell.

    However, when Mumbai Indians came out to bat, the chase was not easy for the side as Khaleel Ahmed kept Rohit Sharma quiet for a long time. Rohit Sharma was only able to score 2 runs in the game. Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brewis stitched an important partnership that made sure MI was in the game. Two costly dropped catches of the young South African batter also gave helped MI. The first one was by Shardul Thakur and the second was by skipper Rishabh Pant. However, they did manage to get rid of Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brewis as it looked like they are regaining control.

    However, a caught behind the decision of Tim David on the very first ball that should have gone Delhi's way turned the match on its head. Tim David had clearly edged a ball when Shardul Thakur was bowling and it went straight into Rishabh Pant's gloves. But, the on-field umpire gave it not out and Rishabh Pant decided not to take the review when they had two of them remaining. 

    This came to haunt the DC as Tim David smashed 34 from 10 balls to help MI make sure they cross the line.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

    RCB!

    EE SALA CUP NAAMDE!

    YES!

    BLAMED!

    VICTORY!

    WON!

    PLAYOFFS!

    KOHLI!

    CORRECT!

    RISHABH PANT!

    RCB INTO PLAYOFFS!

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down