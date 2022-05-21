IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Mumbai Indians beat Delhi Capitals by 5 wickets to knock them out of playoffs

However, when Mumbai Indians came out to bat, the chase was not easy for the side as Khaleel Ahmed kept Rohit Sharma quiet for a long time. Rohit Sharma was only able to score 2 runs in the game. Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brewis stitched an important partnership that made sure MI was in the game. Two costly dropped catches of the young South African batter also gave helped MI. The first one was by Shardul Thakur and the second was by skipper Rishabh Pant. However, they did manage to get rid of Ishan Kishan and Dewald Brewis as it looked like they are regaining control.