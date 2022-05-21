sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's fiery bouncer ends Prithvi Shaw's innings

    Jasprit Bumrah was on fire against Delhi Capitals.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 8:09 PM

    Fast bowlers have been the flavor of the season in IPL 2022 from Umran Malik to Arshdeep and Mohsin Khan all have been very impressive. But, during the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, it was time for Jasprit Bumrah to shine as he bowled a superb bouncer to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.

    Delhi Capitals are playing against Mumbai Indians in their final league game of IPL 2022. The stakes are very high for the Rishabh Pant-led side as the game is like a quarter-final for them and they have to win the match at all costs. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field during the game. Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was back at the top of the order with David Warner

    Delhi Capitals could get a good start as they lost David Warner on the final ball of the second over for 5 runs. This was followed by a shocker as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah who looked in really good bowling form. Prithvi Shaw was the only batter who looked in control of his innings till the fourth ball of the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a searing bouncer to Prithvi Shaw and the batter could not deal with the pace as he lost his balance. The ball swung into him and touched his gloves as it ballooned to Ishan Kishan who took an easy catch.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

