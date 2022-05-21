IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's fiery bouncer ends Prithvi Shaw's innings

Today at 8:09 PM
Fast bowlers have been the flavor of the season in IPL 2022 from Umran Malik to Arshdeep and Mohsin Khan all have been very impressive. But, during the game between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals, it was time for Jasprit Bumrah to shine as he bowled a superb bouncer to dismiss Prithvi Shaw.
Delhi Capitals are playing against Mumbai Indians in their final league game of IPL 2022. The stakes are very high for the Rishabh Pant-led side as the game is like a quarter-final for them and they have to win the match at all costs. Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma won the toss and opted to field during the game. Delhi Capitals opener Prithvi Shaw was back at the top of the order with David Warner.
Delhi Capitals could get a good start as they lost David Warner on the final ball of the second over for 5 runs. This was followed by a shocker as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah who looked in really good bowling form. Prithvi Shaw was the only batter who looked in control of his innings till the fourth ball of the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a searing bouncer to Prithvi Shaw and the batter could not deal with the pace as he lost his balance. The ball swung into him and touched his gloves as it ballooned to Ishan Kishan who took an easy catch.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
WHAT A BALL!
May 21, 2022
BOOM BOOM!
FIRE!
Jasprit Bumrah on fire, removes Prithvi Shaw now. Excellent stuff by Boom.— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 21, 2022
HAHA!
Same Story since last 6 years:— Sagar (@sagarcasm) May 21, 2022
Whenever Kohli wants, Bumrah takes wickets.
THAT BOUNCER!
That bouncer from Bumrah against shaw was as lethal as it gets. #survival— Irfan Pathan (@IrfanPathan) May 21, 2022
BEST!
Jasprit Bumrah - What a bowler, Best in the World. He gets Prithvi Shaw. Top class bowling.— CricketMAN2 (@ImTanujSingh) May 21, 2022
GOAT!
What a ball Jasprit Bumrah 🐐— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 21, 2022
NAILED IT!
Courtesy - BOOM BOOM BUMRAH 🔥#MIvsDC pic.twitter.com/S3buf01ne1— ஒத்த கை உலககோப்பை (@ok_uk_) May 21, 2022
GREATEST!
Jasprit Bumrah the greatest there will ever be.— R A T N I S H (@LoyalSachinFan) May 21, 2022
RED HOT!
Bumrah is in red hot form 🔥 🔥 🔥— Sarang Bhalerao (@bhaleraosarang) May 21, 2022
