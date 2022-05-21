IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Jasprit Bumrah's fiery bouncer ends Prithvi Shaw's innings

Delhi Capitals could get a good start as they lost David Warner on the final ball of the second over for 5 runs. This was followed by a shocker as Mitchell Marsh was dismissed for a golden duck by Jasprit Bumrah who looked in really good bowling form. Prithvi Shaw was the only batter who looked in control of his innings till the fourth ball of the fifth over. Jasprit Bumrah bowled a searing bouncer to Prithvi Shaw and the batter could not deal with the pace as he lost his balance. The ball swung into him and touched his gloves as it ballooned to Ishan Kishan who took an easy catch.