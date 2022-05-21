IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Jasprit Bumrah rattles Rovman Powell's stumps

Today at 9:34 PM
Jasprit Bumrah has not had a great IPL season this year but he has done well in a few games but not as much as he did in the previous years. However, the fast bowler was at his best during the game against Delhi Capitals as he cleaned up Rovman Powell with a searing yorker against DC.
The Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. For Delhi, it is a must-win game but after being put in to bat first, they were rattled as they lost wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early in the match which rocked them. Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch but his stay was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah as he bounced him out to get Mumbai the upper hand in the powerplay.
However, Rovman Powell and Rishabh Pant start rebuilding the innings and were batting well before Rishabh Pant got dismissed for 39 by Ramandeep Singh. Rovman Powell still went on and looked like he will take the game away for DC. But, Jasprit Bumrah came back in the 18th over and dismissed Powell with a searing yorker that rocked his stumps to send him back for 44.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
