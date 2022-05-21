IPL 2022, DC vs MI | Internet reacts as Jasprit Bumrah rattles Rovman Powell's stumps

The Mumbai Indians won the toss and opted to bat first against Delhi Capitals in Mumbai. For Delhi, it is a must-win game but after being put in to bat first, they were rattled as they lost wickets of David Warner and Mitchell Marsh early in the match which rocked them. Prithvi Shaw looked in good touch but his stay was cut short by Jasprit Bumrah as he bounced him out to get Mumbai the upper hand in the powerplay.