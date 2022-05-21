IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Our youngsters won’t be starting from scratch next season, claims MS Dhoni

Chennai Super Kings skipper MS Dhoni has claimed that their youngsters, including Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary, won't be starting from scratch in the next IPL edition. Dhoni has also admitted that they were at least 15 runs short against Rajasthan Royals, who beat them by five wickets.

Defending champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) had a miserable campaign this year in the Indian Premier League (IPL). They have won four, and lost 10 matches, with the latest defeat coming against Rajasthan Royals (RR), the inaugural edition champions, on Friday. The Sanju Samson-led side chased down a below-par 151-run target at Brabourne Stadium in 19.4 overs.

CSK had a lightning quick start after opting to bat. Coming at No. 3, Moeen Ali played aggressively and took them to 75/1 inside Powerplay. However, they failed to carry the momentum, scoring just 75 in the last 14 overs before ending on 150/6. Moeen lost his wicket in the final over, bowled by Obed McCoy, after hitting 93 off 57 balls.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, MS Dhoni admitted that they were at least 15 runs short at the end of their innings. But the CSK skipper pointed out the positive side of IPL 2022, by saying their youngsters like Matheesha Pathirana and Mukesh Choudhary have already got enough experience this year that they will start brightly right from the beginning in IPL 2023.

"I think what we need to understand is that we were playing a batter light. So when we lost those wickets, Moeen had to curb himself a bit. Role and responsibility got swapped a bit when the wickets fell. If we had lost another wicket at that point, we wouldn't have even got anything to defend. I'd say 10-15 runs short although the start is always crucial. If you don't start well, even 180 may not be enough. Overall, I'd say 15 runs short," Dhoni said after the match.

"I think the important factor is that he (Mukesh) is keen to learn quickly and after every game, he wants to improve. That's what is needed for youngsters. Next season, it shouldn't be like they are starting from scratch. Our Malinga (Pathirana) is difficult to pick, and he'll only surely contribute to us next year.

"We have done well in patches. Important thing is to do well as a team. Crucial thing is to make the most of an opportunity if you are a bowler or a batter. It's not a one-year tournament, you keep coming back year after year. The Key is to keep going as a player for the next 10-12 years."

CSK are likely to stay at ninth on the points table, ahead of five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI).