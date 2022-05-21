IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Just brought out the David Warner inside me, chuckles Ravichandran Ashwin

Rajasthan Royals (RR) mathematically confirmed their Playoffs' berth with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in Match 68 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They restricted CSK, led by MS Dhoni, to 150/6 after they opted to bat, and then chased down the total in 19.4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of their victory, as the stalwart hit a match-deciding 40 not out off 23 balls, with three sixes and two fours, after coming at No. 5, ahead of Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag. Though Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR, he took 44 balls for his 59.