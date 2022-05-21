IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Just brought out the David Warner inside me, chuckles Ravichandran Ashwin

Today at 10:01 AM
Ravichandran Ashwin has jokingly said that he brought out a certain David Warner inside him during Rajasthan Royals' game against Chennai Super Kings on Friday. Ashwin won the Player of the Match award by hitting an unbeaten 23-ball 40 against CSK, coupled with excellent bowling figures of 1-28.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) mathematically confirmed their Playoffs' berth with a five-wicket win over Chennai Super Kings (CSK) on Friday in Match 68 of IPL 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. They restricted CSK, led by MS Dhoni, to 150/6 after they opted to bat, and then chased down the total in 19.4 overs. Ravichandran Ashwin was the architect of their victory, as the stalwart hit a match-deciding 40 not out off 23 balls, with three sixes and two fours, after coming at No. 5, ahead of Shimron Hetmyer and Riyan Parag. Though Yashasvi Jaiswal top-scored for RR, he took 44 balls for his 59.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Ashwin, after winning the Player of the Match award, revealed that the RR management have always believed in him as an all-rounder. He also jokingly said that he brought out a certain David Warner inside me to get the job done for his side.
"Feels like a million dollars. It was important that we won the game tonight. That's quite a good finish to the group stage games. The communication was pretty clear before the tournament. I had to work on a lot of stuff. The team management was clear with my position," Ashwin said at the ost-match presentation.
"I know what my role is. I have to make the batsmen take risks. I have always believed I understand the game well. I am quite innovative, they have understood me well. I want to play my A game. I am glad to make it to the playoffs and super pleased. I just brought out the David Warner inside me (laughs)."
Following the result, RR booked second place on the points table. They have nine wins and five defeats and will face Gujarat Titans (GT) in Qualifier 1 on May 24, at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
