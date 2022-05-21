IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | It will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you, MS Dhoni confirms to return next season

MS Dhoni has confirmed that he will return for Chennai Super Kings in the next Indian Premier League season as he wants to play his last match in CSK colors in front of home crowds. Dhoni made the major announcement during the toss time on Friday, when they were up against Rajasthan Royals.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni confirmed he will be playing for his beloved franchise in the next edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). Dhoni, 40, announced his decision during the toss against Rajasthan Royals (RR) on Friday.

The contest against Rajasthan Royals is the last game for CSK in IPL 2022. CSK, who won four titles under Dhoni, have failed to make it to the Playoffs this time. They lost the match against RR as well, by five wickets, and ended with four wins and 10 defeats.

When asked if the fans will see him in the yellow jersey again after this year's IPL, Dhoni said, "Definitely. It's a simple reason.. it will be unfair to not play in Chennai and say thank you."

"Mumbai is one place, whereas as a team and as an individual, I have got a lot of love and affection. But it wouldn't be nice to the CSK fans."

Further, Dhoni stated he is hoping that the sides will be travelling to different venues during next year's IPL.In the ongoing IPL 2022, MS Dhoni had stepped down as the skipper of CSK, passing the reins to all-rounder Ravindra Jadeja. This led to speculations of this being the final IPL season for Dhoni. However, Dhoni was reappointed as the skipper after Jadeja stepped down mid-way through the tournament.

"And also, hopefully, next year there will be an opportunity where the teams will be travelling so it will be alike thank you to all the different places where we will be playing games at different venues. Whether it will be my last year or not that's a big question, because you know we can't really predict something two years down the line, but definitely, I'll be working hard to come back strong next year," Dhoni added.

