IPL 2022 | Arshdeep Singh has bowled some lovely yorkers in death overs and has a lot of control, opines Dinesh Karthik

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper batter Dinesh Karthik has praised Arshdeep Singh saying he has been nailing the yorkers in death overs and has a lot of control to his bowling. Karthik also praised Yash Dayal saying that he has been a terrific find of the tournament for Gujarat Titans.

Indian Premier League has entered its business end and the audience will come to know the winner of the tournament very soon. There have been a lot of talented Indian players displaying their talent this season. Specifically, Indian pacers have impressed one and all so far in the tournament.

Royal Challengers Bangalore wicketkeeper-batter Dinesh Karthik has named three bowlers who have impressed him most this season.

The first name on the list was Arshdeep Singh who has scalped 10 wickets in 13 games for Punjab Kings this season. Arshdeep has been brilliant in restricting the batters to play an attacking knock.

"[I have been impressed by] Arshdeep Singh because he has been so good at the death, I think he has bowled some lovely yorkers and has a lot of control. Even though they have a world-class bowler (Kagiso Rabada) in their lineup, at times, he has stood up for them solely with the ball and I enjoy that about him,” Karthik stated.

Yash Dayal has impressed one and all taking nine wickets from six matches for Gujarat Titans in his debut IPL season. Mohsin Khan has been another left-arm pacer who has been deceptive with his bowling.

"He (Yash Dayal) has been a terrific find. He has been able to move the ball both ways with the new ball and I enjoy that about him," he explained.

"He (Mohsin Khan) got picked late in the tournament but he is making sure when he bowls, the heavy ball that he bowls ... he has bowled some brilliant spells. He has consistently bowled at less than six runs an over, and he has been really impressive with his slower ball as well.”