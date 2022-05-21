I can contribute in the shortest format because of my experience, says Shikhar Dhawan

India cricketer Shikhar Dhawan believes that his experience will come in handy for the Indian team in the T20I World Cup. Dhawan further added that consistency is not only about frequently scoring fifties or hundreds but it is also about maintaining even gaps between such big knocks.

The current season of the Indian Premier League started with massive changes in the team combinations. Shikhar Dhawan has been opening the innings for Punjab Kings this season and has scored 421 runs at 38.27 from 13 matches. He has been also one of the most consistent run-scorers in the history of IPL scoring 6205 runs. Indian team management will be looking to select the squad for the upcoming T20I World Cup scheduled later this year.

Dhawan has now said that he can also contribute for the Indian team for the showpiece event.

“Though I remain an integral part of the team, I still feel that I can contribute in the shortest format because of my experience. I have been quite doing well in the T20 format. Whatever role I have been given I have done well,” Dhawan told PTI.

"I have managed to stay consistent in the formats that I am playing, whether it is the IPL or at the domestic level and I am enjoying it. Consistency is not only about scoring fifties or hundreds frequently, but also about maintaining even gaps between such scores.”

Dhawan led the national team against Sri Lanka in a limited-overs series last year. However, he was dropped from the team for the T20I World Cup.

"Yes, I am a very positive person. It was a dream come true for me leading the team last year. For the T20 World Cup, they thought the (chosen) players were better than me and fair enough. Whatever decision selectors make, I respect that. That happens in life. You accept it and keep doing your job. I only focus on what is in my control and try to make the most of the opportunities that I get," he explained.