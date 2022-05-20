IPL 2022 | We haven't played good cricket, states MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of the Mumbai Indians during a press conference talked about what went wrong for the team in the IPL this year. “Like I have said earlier, the intensity, we haven’t taken control of crucial moments in certain matches, we had that done (then) we had the confidence to get those four-five wins in a row, where we would be fighting for the play-offs, but it has been that kind of a season and (I am) definitely disappointed,” Mahela Jayawardene. “As any season where we start slow, which is a concern for us. The intensity that we played the first four-five games, where we had the opportunity to win matches (but) we didn’t execute certain skills, made mistakes, that is something we need to rectify".