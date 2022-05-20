IPL 2022 | We haven't played good cricket, states MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene

Today at 4:06 PM
Mumbai Indians have had a torrid time in IPL 2022 as they are at the bottom of the points table with just one game left which will be against Delhi Capitals. MI head coach Mahela Jayawardene talked about his Mumbai's form this season and said that he was disappointed with the way they played.
Mumbai Indians have had a hard time in IPL 2022 as they are at the bottom of the points table. The Rohit Sharma-led side is at the bottom of the points table and fans and the team management have been disappointed with the way the franchise has played this year. Their final game is against Delhi Capitals and they will want to make an impact in that game.
Mahela Jayawardene, the head coach of the Mumbai Indians during a press conference talked about what went wrong for the team in the IPL this year. “Like I have said earlier, the intensity, we haven’t taken control of crucial moments in certain matches, we had that done (then) we had the confidence to get those four-five wins in a row, where we would be fighting for the play-offs, but it has been that kind of a season and (I am) definitely disappointed,” Mahela Jayawardene. “As any season where we start slow, which is a concern for us. The intensity that we played the first four-five games, where we had the opportunity to win matches (but) we didn’t execute certain skills, made mistakes, that is something we need to rectify".
He further explained why it was important for them to win matches in the early stages of the tournament. “Because getting those early wins always gives team confidence and then you win matches from nowhere that gives you the platform to get into the season and be dominant. So the intensity and execution, handling little pressure situations in those early stages of the tournament that probably was a main concern for us this year,” he elaborated.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.