IPL 2022 | Rinku Singh is a player who KKR will invest in, says Brendon McCullum

Kolkata Knight Riders head coach Brendon McCullum praised young batter Rinku Singh who batted brilliantly against Lucknow Super Giants. Rinku Singh was at his absolute best as he scored 40 from just 15 balls and almost took KKR to victory. The left-handed batter earned rich praise from all former cricketers as well as his teammates.

While talking about the young batter, Brendon McCullum said, “Absolutely he (Rinku) sure has (been the find of the season). Rinku is a player who KKR will invest in, no doubt, over the next few years and we will see him really progress and may even challenge for higher honours in time,” McCullum said at the post-match press conference.

Brendon McCullum further said that not many people can bat in the middle order, “Not too many people are able to bat in middle-order and sort of be able to try (and) pull games out of the fire like he (Rinku) has almost done for us on a couple of occasions this year. Just a great guy and (I) am really pleased for him".

The former New Zealand cricketer will be going to England as he takes up the job of coaching the English Test team. “I am heading in a different direction with the challenge of being able to coach England in front of me, but I will follow all KKR boys, particularly Rinku as well and all the guys I had to do a fair bit in the last few years,” McCullum signed off.