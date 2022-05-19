IPL 2022 | Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Today at 12:01 AM
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will go up against each other on Friday in Match 68 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. While CSK lost to Gujarat Titans before heading to this fixture, RR beat Lucknow Super Giants in their previous encounter.
Rajasthan Royals (RR) and Chennai Super Kings (CSK), the finalists of inaugural Indian Premier League (IPL), will take on each other on Friday in Match 68 of the ongoing edition at Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai. This will be the last league game of both franchises as they would like to finish things off on a high note.
Led by Sanju Samson, RR are well placed to advance to the Playoffs. They have got eight wins and five losses, and boast of having an impressive net run rate (+ 0.304). CSK, on the other hand, are having a forgettable outing this year. They only had four wins in IPL 2022, and nine defeats. As a result, they are eliminated from the Playoffs contentions.
CSK would like to win this contest, as it may be the last match for MS Dhoni as a captain, as well as a player. For RR, a win would take them above Lucknow Super Giants (LSG), which means they could play Qualifier 1 against Gujarat Titans (GT). So, this contest between RR and CSK will be an interesting one for many reasons.
Form Guide
While CSK lost to Gujarat Titans by seven wickets in their previous encounter, RR defeated Lucknow Super Giants before heading to this game.
Head to Head
The two sides have met 26 times in the past. While CSK have won 15 times, RR had the last laugh on 11 occasions.
Predicted XIs
Rajasthan Royals: Sanju Samson (c & wk), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Jos Buttler, Devdutt Padikkal, Shimron Hetmyer, Riyan Parag, Ravichandran Ashwin, Trent Boult, Prasidh Krishna, Yuzvendra Chahal, Obed McCoy.
Chennai Super Kings: MS Dhoni (c & wk), Ruturaj Gaikwad, Devon Conway, Moeen Ali, Shivam Dube, N Jagadeesan, Mitchell Santner, Rajvardhan Hangargekar, Simarjeet Singh, Matheesha Pathirana, Mukesh Choudhary.
Best Betting Tip
Rajasthan Royals to score more than 47.5 in the Powerplay @1.85
RR are batting aggressively right from the beginning in IPL 2022, and the readdition of Yashasvi Jaiswal in the past few matches has got made them even more threatening. They will face an inexperienced CSK bowling unit, which would urge them to attack from ball one.
Match Prediction
RR should win this match, considering the return of Hetmyer would only bolster their attack. CSK should find them to tough to beat.
Match Info
Match -Rajasthan Royals vs Chennai Super Kings, IPL 2022 Match no. 68.
Date - May 20, 2022
Time - 7:30 PM IST
Venue -Brabourne Stadium, Mumbai.
