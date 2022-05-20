IPL 2022 | I'm actually in happiest phase of my life, says Virat Kohli

Today at 3:42 PM
Virat Kohli returned to form during the game against Gujarat Titans as he smashed 73 during his stay at the crease and made sure Royal Challengers Bangalore won the game against Gujarat Titans. Virat Kohli during a chat with Harbhajan Singh revealed how he is in the happiest phase of his life.
Virat Kohli roared back to form in the game against Gujarat Titans as he helped his side win a crucial game to keep them in the hunt for the playoffs. The right-handed batter scored 73 from 54 balls during the game after being dropped by Rashid Khan early in his innings. This was Virat Kohli's second fifty of the tournament and it could not have come at a better time for his franchise.
The former RCB batter was struggling in the IPL before the game and he talked about how he had a laugh about his own form during a chat with Jos Buttler. During a conversation with former Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh on Star Sports, Virat Kohli said, "Jos Buttler came to me, after the Rajasthan Royals match and said I want to ask you something and I told him that you're wearing the Orange Cap what do you want to ask me, I am not able to make runs - and we had a laugh about it."
During the conversation, he also revealed that he is in the "happiest phase of his life". "I'm actually in the happiest phase of my life. I am not finding any self-worth or value in what I do in the field. I'm way past that phase. This is a phase of evolution for me," Kohli said.
“... Not to say that I don't have the same drive, my drive will never die down. The day my drive goes away, I'll not be playing this game.”
"But to understand that some things are not controllable, the only controllable you have are things that you can work towards, which is working hard on the field and in life as well and from that point of view, I feel that I am in the most balanced space that I have ever been and I am happy with who I am and how I am leading my life," he further added.
