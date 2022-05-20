IPL 2022 | If Rishabh Pant opens, he will be far more successful, opines Virender Sehwag

Former Indian cricketer and swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag feels that Rishabh Pant should be opening the batting in ODIs and T20Is. Sehwag says that Pant batting in the middle-order has to often build the innings when India loses quick wickets which puts pressure on him and he is unable to play his natural game. “We don't play limited-overs to score 50 or 100 but to score at a brisk pace, no matter the situation or the opposition,” points Sehwag, “At no. 4 or 5, he will find himself in situations that demand greater responsibility, but if he opens, he will be far more successful,” Sehwag said on Sports18's show Home of Heroes.