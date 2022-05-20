IPL 2022 | If Rishabh Pant opens, he will be far more successful, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 4:55 PM
Rishabh Pant is one of the most destructive batters in world cricket at the moment and can change the course of the game on his own. However, he has not made a huge impact in limited-overs cricket so far and Virender Sehwag feels that if Rishabh Pant opens the innings he can be more successful.
Rishabh Pant is not having a great IPL 2022 with the bat as he has not been able to score big runs in the tournament so far. The left-handed batter has got starts but has not been able to convert them into big scores which could be a worrying sign when he dons the Indian team jersey. Pant's performances in Test cricket have been far more impactful than in T20Is or ODIs so far in his career.
Former Indian cricketer and swashbuckling batter Virender Sehwag feels that Rishabh Pant should be opening the batting in ODIs and T20Is. Sehwag says that Pant batting in the middle-order has to often build the innings when India loses quick wickets which puts pressure on him and he is unable to play his natural game. “We don't play limited-overs to score 50 or 100 but to score at a brisk pace, no matter the situation or the opposition,” points Sehwag, “At no. 4 or 5, he will find himself in situations that demand greater responsibility, but if he opens, he will be far more successful,” Sehwag said on Sports18's show Home of Heroes.
The former Indian cricketer too had started his career in the middle-order before being promoted to open the innings.
