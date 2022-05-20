IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Was disappointed because I haven’t done much but I can keep going, says Virat Kohli

Today at 9:47 AM
Virat Kohli has admitted that he was disappointed because of not getting runs in IPL 2022, but has promised that he can only keep going for Royal Challengers Bangalore. Kohli scored 73 off 54 against Gujarat Titans on Thursday at Wankhede Stadium to be fittingly adjudged Player of the Match.
Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) kept their dreams of qualifying for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2022 Playoffs alive by beating table-toppers Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday in Match 67 of the ongoing edition at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. They restricted the Hardik Pandya-led franchise to 168/5 and then reached the target with eight balls remaining. Virat Kohli was the architect of the victory, scoring 73 off 54 balls, laced with eight fours and two sixes. Glenn Maxwell played a breezy cameo as well, hitting an unbeaten 40 off just 18 balls, to get the job done.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Kohli, the former RCB skipper, was seen in a happy mood after some time. He was dismissed in almost every way possible in IPL 2022, and his luck, as well as his sublime touch, were not visible at all. Kohli admitted that he was disappointed with himself for not contributing much with the bat, but assured that he can only keep going forward from here on.
"I can keep going. It was an important game. I was disappointed that I haven't done much for my team and that is what bothers me, not the stats. Today was a game where I was able to create an impact on the team. Puts us in a good position," Kohli said at the post-match presentation after winning the Player of the Match award.
"There are expectations because of the performances that you have put in. You need to keep the perspective right. You can forget the process in order to live up to the expectations. I have worked really hard. I batted 90 minutes in the nets yesterday. I came in very free and relaxed. It is in that spur of the moment why is it happening to me."
Following the result, RCB pipped Delhi Capitals (DC) to sit at the fourth place on the points table. Both franchises have got eight wins each, but DC, led by Rishabh Pant, have a game in hand.
