IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Virat Kohli achieves unique feat, becomes first to complete 7000 runs for single franchise

Virat Kohli has become the first player to score over 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise during Royal Challengers Bangalore's IPL 2022 game against Gujarat Titans on Thursday. Kohli, who was out of form, had scored 73 off 54 balls to help RCB chase down 169 against GT in eight balls to spare.
Virat Kohli was having a torrid Indian Premier League (IPL) this year. The talismanic batter had departed cheaply almost in every way possible, and it seemed like nothing was going in his favour. However, the former Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) found his mojo during their crucial game against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday, when they required a win to keep themselves in the Playoffs race.
Chasing a challenging target of 169 against GT, Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, to help RCB get the job done in 18.4 overs. In the process, he achieved a unique feat, as he became the first player ever to complete 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Notably, Kohli joined RCB in the very first season, in 2008, and has been continuing playing for them. He got to the 7000-run landmark when he scored the 57th run against GT.
With the win, RCB moved up to fourth place on the points table, with eight victories and six defeats.
Kohli is followed by Shikhar Dhawan (6,205), Rohit Sharma (5,877), David Warner (5,876), Suresh Raina (5,528) and Ab De Villiers (5,162).
