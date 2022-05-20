IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Virat Kohli achieves unique feat, becomes first to complete 7000 runs for single franchise

Chasing a challenging target of 169 against GT, Kohli scored 73 off 54 balls, with eight fours and two sixes, to help RCB get the job done in 18.4 overs. In the process, he achieved a unique feat, as he became the first player ever to complete 7000 runs for a single IPL franchise. Notably, Kohli joined RCB in the very first season, in 2008, and has been continuing playing for them. He got to the 7000-run landmark when he scored the 57th run against GT.