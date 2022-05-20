IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Tried to be ultra-positive to put pressure on them, reveals Glenn Maxwell

Glenn Maxwell has revealed that he tried to be 'ultra-positive' against Gujarat Titans on Thursday to put pressure on their opponent straightaway. Maxwell played a brisk 18-ball 40 not out, with five fours and two sixes, to help RCB chase 169 with eight balls and eight wickets to spare.

Royal Challengers Bangalore's (RCB) star all-rounder Glenn Maxwell was at his fluent best against Gujarat Titans (GT) on Thursday in Match 67 of IPL 2022 at Wankhede Stadium. Although Maxwell had some luck when bails did not dislodge after the ball hit the stumps while facing the very first ball innings, he made full use of it by scoring a breezy 40 not out off 18 balls after coming at No. 3.

Riding on Maxwell's knock, coupled with Virat Kohli's superb 54-ball 73, RCB ensured an eight-wicket victory over GT. They restricted GT to 168/5 and saw off the target in 18.4 overs.

Speaking at the post-match presentation, Maxwell revealed his thought process before walking to bat at No. 3. He was well aware of the fact that it was their do-or-die situation, and he tried to put all the pressure on their opponent by being ultra-positive. He also said that it was an aggressive approach from his side to help Kohli bat more easily.

"I didn't want to soak up any time. If I can get the first couple away, try and put some pressure on them, take pressure off Virat at the other end, we keep the momentum going. I could have gotten out the first ball, which wouldn't have mattered, but if I had soaked up a few dots, it would have given them some momentum back," Maxwell said after the match.

"Tried to be ultra-positive. We dominated with the bat in that innings. (His first ball - the bails didn't fall) When I missed it, I thought that was going to be pretty close. The worst thing is picking the wrong 'un and missing it and thinking it's going to hit the stumps. You need a bit of luck, in this tournament, it's been up and down. At least the bails stayed on for me."

With the resounding victory, RCB moved up to fourth place on the points table, pipping Delhi Capitals (DC). They have eight wins each, although DC have a game in hand.