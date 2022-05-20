IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Matthew Wade fined for breaching Code of Conduct

Today at 11:30 AM
Gujarat Titans' keeper Matthew Wade has been reprimanded for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore on Thursday. Wade was disappointed after being given out in a controversial manner and showed anger at dressing room.
Matthew Wade, Gujarat Titans' (GT) swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade has been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct on Thursday during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Wade was given out leg before wicket off Glenn Maxwell, but he was convinced that he had gotten an inside edge. However, the ultra edge showed there was no spike when the ball was close to his bat, and hence the third umpire stayed with the on-field call.
Wade was disappointed after being given out in that manner and after reaching the dressing room, he smashed his helmet on the floor and also threw his bat. The video of his act in the dressing room went viral in no time, and the match referee decided to reprimand him for his outburst of anger.
"Matthew Wade from Gujarat TItans has been reprimanded for breaching the TATA Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct during his team’s match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai," an IPL statement read.
"Mr Wade admitted to the Level 1 offence under Article 2.5 of the IPL Code of Conduct and accepted the sanction. For Level 1 breaches of the Code of Conduct, the Match Referee’s decision is final and binding."
