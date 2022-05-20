IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Matthew Wade fined for breaching Code of Conduct

Matthew Wade, Gujarat Titans' (GT) swashbuckling wicket-keeper batsman Matthew Wade has been fined for breaching the Indian Premier League’s (IPL) Code of Conduct on Thursday during his side's match against Royal Challengers Bangalore at Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai. Wade was given out leg before wicket off Glenn Maxwell, but he was convinced that he had gotten an inside edge. However, the ultra edge showed there was no spike when the ball was close to his bat, and hence the third umpire stayed with the on-field call.