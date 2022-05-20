IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Ravichandran Ashwin has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us, says Sanju Samson

Yesterday at 11:46 PM
Rajasthan Royals managed to beat Chennai Super Kings and go to the second spot on the points table in IPL 2022 because of their net run rate which is better than LSG. RR skipper Sanju Samson praised Ravichandran Ashwin who contributed with both bat and ball and was adjudged player of the match.
Rajasthan Royals outclassed Chennai Super Kings in all departments to win the game by five wickets. Chennai Super Kings after having won the toss had opted to bat first but could not manage to post a big total as they kept losing wickets in clusters. Moeen Ali was the lone warrior from their side as he scored 93 but his knock was in vain as they could not defend 150 against Rajasthan Royals.
For Rajasthan Royals, Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat as he managed to score 59 from 44 balls. Jaswal's knock was studded with 8 boundaries and a six. Ravichandran Ashwin contributed with both bat and ball as he took one wicket and scored 40 runs which proved to be crucial for his team. RR skipper Sanju Samson was all praise for his team and especially Ravichandran Ashwin during the post-match presentation and applauded him for his performance.
Sanju Samson while speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports said, "Feels really good, it has been standout. Almost everyone has stood out for us. It was important to understand they have quality batters. I didn't expect to come back so strong, so well. It was a great effort. I wanted to bring him after the powerplay, he also had really great change-ups. Cricket is a funny game. They had quality bowlers, but Ashwin has done a great job for us, he has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us".
Rajasthan Royals will now play the qualifier one against Gujarat Titans and the winner of that match will go straight to the finals of IPL 2022.
