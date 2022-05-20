IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Ravichandran Ashwin has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us, says Sanju Samson

Sanju Samson while speaking to host broadcaster Star Sports said, "Feels really good, it has been standout. Almost everyone has stood out for us. It was important to understand they have quality batters. I didn't expect to come back so strong, so well. It was a great effort. I wanted to bring him after the powerplay, he also had really great change-ups. Cricket is a funny game. They had quality bowlers, but Ashwin has done a great job for us, he has turned out to be a great all-rounder for us".