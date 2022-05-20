IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Internet reacts to Mitchell Santner's sharp catch to dismiss Sanju Samson

Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were locked in battle as both teams look to win their final league game of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Moeen Ali took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he smashed them all around the park during the powerplay and raced away to his fifty in just 19 balls. However, CSK lot three quick wickets which put the brakes on their innings and after that they could never get going as the Rajasthan bowlers bowled brilliantly with Yuzvendra Chahal being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.