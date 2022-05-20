sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Internet reacts to Mitchell Santner's sharp catch to dismiss Sanju Samson

    Mitchell Santner dismissed Sanju Samson.

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:31 PM

    The Indian Premier League has seen some terrific catches over the years and this season is no different as players from different teams have been terrific on the field. Another such catch was on display when Mitchell Santner took an absolute blinder to get rid of Sanju Samson off his own bowling.

    Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were locked in battle as both teams look to win their final league game of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Moeen Ali took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he smashed them all around the park during the powerplay and raced away to his fifty in just 19 balls. However, CSK lot three quick wickets which put the brakes on their innings and after that they could never get going as the Rajasthan bowlers bowled brilliantly with Yuzvendra Chahal being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.

    CSK could manage to post 150/6 after their 20 overs which does not seem on this pitch. Rajasthan Royals opened the batting with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal but lost Buttler early as his poor run continues. Sanju Samson walked out to bat after his dismissal and looked in good touch. But his stay at the crease was cut short when on the third ball of the eighth over Sanju Samson (15 off 20) tried to smash back the ball past Mitchell Santner. However, Mitchell Santner presence of mind helped him take a sharp athletic catch which left the fans and commentators in awe.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

