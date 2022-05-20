IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Internet reacts to Mitchell Santner's sharp catch to dismiss Sanju Samson

Yesterday at 10:31 PM
The Indian Premier League has seen some terrific catches over the years and this season is no different as players from different teams have been terrific on the field. Another such catch was on display when Mitchell Santner took an absolute blinder to get rid of Sanju Samson off his own bowling.
Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings were locked in battle as both teams look to win their final league game of the tournament. Chennai Super Kings won the toss and opted to bat first. After losing Ruturaj Gaikwad early, Moeen Ali took the attack to the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he smashed them all around the park during the powerplay and raced away to his fifty in just 19 balls. However, CSK lot three quick wickets which put the brakes on their innings and after that they could never get going as the Rajasthan bowlers bowled brilliantly with Yuzvendra Chahal being the pick of the bowlers with two wickets.
CSK could manage to post 150/6 after their 20 overs which does not seem on this pitch. Rajasthan Royals opened the batting with Jos Buttler and Yashasvi Jaiswal but lost Buttler early as his poor run continues. Sanju Samson walked out to bat after his dismissal and looked in good touch. But his stay at the crease was cut short when on the third ball of the eighth over Sanju Samson (15 off 20) tried to smash back the ball past Mitchell Santner. However, Mitchell Santner presence of mind helped him take a sharp athletic catch which left the fans and commentators in awe.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
WOW!
May 20, 2022
What a catch!
Koo AppCatch guest_12LGDI (@guest_12LGDI) 20 May 2022
Biased?
@cricketaakash hmesha ready rhta h Sanju ko troll krne k liye— Vish j (@thenameisvish1) May 20, 2022
Same shot pe Ishan Kishan or Pant out ho jata to bolta acha catch pkd liya
Soch achi thi seedha khelne ki
Lekin Samson ko to troll krna hi h
Too much intent!
Has samson ever finished chase? Even low scoring one. This too much intent can bottle in low scoring chase.— 𝐕𝐈𝐍𝐀𝐘𝐀𝐊™ (@NextBiIIionairs) May 20, 2022
Poor
Poor batting by samson.— Cric 🏏 देवता (@CricDevta) May 20, 2022
Hmm
#samson#IPL2022 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/SLwuUOWYMl— Sarb (@ChandlerStinso1) May 20, 2022
Mill gya!
Sanju Samson & Jaiswal wicket🤞 #CSKvRR pic.twitter.com/kyboX7fSCk— Savyasachi (@Savyasachi_1) May 20, 2022
Excellent!
Mitchell Santner gets the wicket of Sanju Samson. He goes for 15 in 20 balls. Excellent Catch by Mitchell Santner!!#IPL2022 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/91etX8MulG— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 20, 2022
What a grab!
What a grab by Mitchell Santner to dismiss @IamSanjuSamson off his own bowling 👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽👏🏽. #IPL2022 #CSKvsRR #WhistlePodu— Sharat Chandra Bhatt (@imsbhatt0707) May 20, 2022
Imagine!
No disrespect to Samson but imagine it was pant who scored 15(20)#CricketTwitter would have gone crazy— Pranav (@AllElseIs_Taken) May 20, 2022
KKKKK
