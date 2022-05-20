sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Internet reacts as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to clinch second spot on points table

    Rajasthan Royals defeated CSK to go to the second spot on the points table.

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:27 PM

    Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings at the Brabourne stadium in Mumbai by 5 wickets to go to the second spot on the points table. Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat for the Rajasthan Royals as he scored an important fifty which helped his side win the game comfortably against CSK.

    Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to go to the second spot of the points table on the back of a better net run-rate which will be a huge boost for them. Lucknow Super Giants who were at the second position after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game have now been pushed down to the third spot now. After opting to bat first, Chennai Super Kings on the back of a brilliant 93 from Moeen Ali could only manage to score 150/6 in their full quota of 20 overs which was not enough against Rajasthan Royals. 

    Yashasvi Jaiswal was the star with the bat for the Sanju Samson-led Rajasthan Royals as he scored yet another half-century which proved to be very important in the context of the game. The young left-handed batter smashed 8 boundaries and one six during his stay at the crease. CSK was outplayed in all departments by Rajasthan Royals as Ravichandran Ashwin and Riyan Parag made sure their team crossed the line.

    Riyan Parag scored 10 from 10 balls and Ravichandran Ashwin scored an impressive 40 from 23 balls to take their side home.

    Here is how the Internet reacted:

