IPL 2022, CSK vs RR | Internet reacts as Rajasthan Royals beat Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to clinch second spot on points table

Rajasthan Royals defeated Chennai Super Kings by 5 wickets to go to the second spot of the points table on the back of a better net run-rate which will be a huge boost for them. Lucknow Super Giants who were at the second position after their win against Kolkata Knight Riders in their last game have now been pushed down to the third spot now. After opting to bat first, Chennai Super Kings on the back of a brilliant 93 from Moeen Ali could only manage to score 150/6 in their full quota of 20 overs which was not enough against Rajasthan Royals.