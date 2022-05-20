IPL 2022, CSK VS RR | Internet reacts as MS Dhoni dispatches Prasidh Krishna's ball for massive six

Today at 9:16 PM
The Indian Premier League is the only place where you get to see MS Dhoni playing since he retired from international cricket and the fans just love watching him bat. During the game between Rajasthan Royals and Chennai Super Kings, fans went into a frenzy as MS Dhoni hit a massive six.
Chennai Super Kings were up against Rajasthan Royals in their final league game of IPL 2022. After winning the toss MS Dhoni decided to bat first in a game that the side is playing for pride. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand need to win this game against CSK to make sure they finish in the top two of the points table. CSK did not get off to a great start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early. But, Moeen Ali, who came out to bat at number three smoked the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he raced to his fifty in just 19 balls.
However, Rajasthan Royals managed to pull things back as they managed to pick three quick wickets to put CSK on the backfoot. MS Dhoni was initially struggling as he could not score many boundaries. But, on the first ball of the 17th Prasidh Krishna bowled a ball that was in the slot that MS Dhoni smoked for a 98 metre six over mid-wicket sending the fans into a frenzy as the ground was filled with Dhoni chants.
Here is how the Internet reacted:
Woah!
May 20, 2022
Kaboom!
🥵🥵#Dhoni pic.twitter.com/QaWm0aQjBV— Timon (@paonechoudhary) May 20, 2022
Loved it!
Koo AppBoom! guest_12LGDI (@guest_12LGDI) 20 May 2022
Smart!
14*(21). Dhoni already practising for the slow pitches in Chepauk next year..warra smart cricketer!! 😁😆#CSKvRR— Jatin Khandelwal (@jr_khandelwal) May 20, 2022
Apki sun li!
dhoni bhai ek do six mardo— Priyanshu talks Cricket🏏 (@cricwithprynshu) May 20, 2022
He will be there!
2021 :— Bhumika (@thisisbhumika) May 20, 2022
Dhoni : Still I haven't left behind
2022 :
Dhoni : Definitely, it will be unfair not to say thanks to Chepauk crowd.#MSDhoni𓃵
Fire!
Dhoni is on fire. Great test match to watch #IPL2022— Nighty (@Nighty845768111) May 20, 2022
Incredible!
The power of MS Dhoni is just incredible.— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 20, 2022
boom!
Dhoni six— Sagnik Majumder (@Sagnik7781) May 20, 2022
Smoked!
MS Dhoni smokes that one for a 98M six. #TATAIPL2022 #CSKvsRR pic.twitter.com/FTbV50JdtM— SportsBash (@thesportsbash) May 20, 2022
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.