IPL 2022, CSK VS RR | Internet reacts as MS Dhoni dispatches Prasidh Krishna's ball for massive six

Chennai Super Kings were up against Rajasthan Royals in their final league game of IPL 2022. After winning the toss MS Dhoni decided to bat first in a game that the side is playing for pride. Rajasthan Royals on the other hand need to win this game against CSK to make sure they finish in the top two of the points table. CSK did not get off to a great start as they lost Ruturaj Gaikwad early. But, Moeen Ali, who came out to bat at number three smoked the Rajasthan Royals bowlers as he raced to his fifty in just 19 balls.