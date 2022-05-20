ENG vs NZ 2022 | Henry Nicholls, two others test positive for Covid-19

Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner, and New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have tested positive for Covid-19, confirmed the New Zealand Cricket board on Thursday. The three positive cases were revealed on the morning of New Zealand's first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton, on Friday.

Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and New Zealand bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after testing positive for Covid-19 on Friday morning. New Zealand were set to play their first Tour match against Sussex in Brighton before three poisitve cases news appeared. However, the remainder of the New Zealand players and support staff have returned negative tests for the coronavirus. "Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and bowling coach Shane Jurgensen have begun five days of hotel room isolation after producing positive Rapid Antigen Tests on Friday morning," a statement released by New Zealand Cricket read. "The remainder of the tour party have returned negative tests this morning and will continue to be monitored and tested as required." Meanwhile, the England tour, which includes another warm-up match before they begin a three-match Test series, will 'go ahead as planned.' NEWS | Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen have begun 5 days of hotel room isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.



NEWS | Henry Nicholls, Blair Tickner and Shane Jurgensen have begun 5 days of hotel room isolation after testing positive for Covid-19.



The remainder of the tour party have returned negative results and today's 4-day Tour match will go ahead as planned.https://t.co/rj2YwSuLsA — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) May 20, 2022