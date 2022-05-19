WATCH | Mentor Gautam Gambhir’s epic celebration after Lucknow Super Giants beat his ex team Kolkata Knight Riders

Today at 11:47 AM
Gautam Gambhir, the mentor of Lucknow Super Giants, was seen pumped up in joy after his side beat Kolkata Knight Riders, whom he led to win two IPL titles, by two runs on Wednesday. It was a nail-biting thriller, but KKR could not able to score three runs off the final two balls after being set 211.
Gautam Gambhir is a popular name for Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) fans. The talismanic former Indian batter, who helped India win two World Cups (in 2007 and in 2011), had also led KKR win the coveted IPL trophy twice, in 2012 and 2014. This year, he has returned as a mentor, but only for the debutants Lucknow Super Giants (LSG).
Gambhir has always been known as a passionate person, wherever he is working as a player or as a coaching staff. He has showed his emotions publicly more often than not while sitting on the LSG dugout in IPL 2022. But on Wednesday night, he was over the moon after his side beat his former franchise KKR by two runs in a dramatic manner. He was seen pumped up in joy while hugging LSG coaching staff, inclduing Vijay Dahiya, under whom he won titles for KKR.
The celebration happened after KKR failed to score three runs off the final two balls against LSG. There were chasing a record-breaking target of 211, and only finished with 208/8.
Here's the full celebration of LSG camp after they beat KKR by 2 runs:
WHAT. A. GAME !!@LucknowIPL clinch a thriller by 2 runs.— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2022
Scorecard - https://t.co/NbhFO1ozC7 #KKRvLSG #TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/7AkXzwfeYk
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.