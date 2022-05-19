WATCH | Mentor Gautam Gambhir’s epic celebration after Lucknow Super Giants beat his ex team Kolkata Knight Riders

Gambhir has always been known as a passionate person, wherever he is working as a player or as a coaching staff. He has showed his emotions publicly more often than not while sitting on the LSG dugout in IPL 2022. But on Wednesday night, he was over the moon after his side beat his former franchise KKR by two runs in a dramatic manner. He was seen pumped up in joy while hugging LSG coaching staff, inclduing Vijay Dahiya, under whom he won titles for KKR.