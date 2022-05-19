Sourav Ganguly backed players but I doubt if Virat Kohli did that in his captaincy, opines Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag has been an iconic player in the history of Indian cricket and during his illustrious career, he played under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. There have been numerous captains in the history of Indian cricket and there has been always a debate about the best captain. Sehwag has also joined the discussion and has said that Sourav Ganguly used to back his players through their highs and lows during the captaincy.