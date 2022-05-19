Sourav Ganguly backed players but I doubt if Virat Kohli did that in his captaincy, opines Virender Sehwag

Today at 5:06 PM
Former India cricketer Virender Sehwag has rated Sourav Ganguly’s captaincy very highly because he backed players through their highs and lows. Sehwag further added that under Virat Kohli’s captaincy there was a trend to change the team after almost every Test in spite of the result of the game.
Virender Sehwag has been an iconic player in the history of Indian cricket and during his illustrious career, he played under the leadership of Sourav Ganguly and MS Dhoni. There have been numerous captains in the history of Indian cricket and there has been always a debate about the best captain. Sehwag has also joined the discussion and has said that Sourav Ganguly used to back his players through their highs and lows during the captaincy.
“Sourav Ganguly built a new team, brought in new players, and backed them through their highs and lows. I doubt if Kohli did that in his tenure,” Sehwag said in the latest episode of Sports18’s show Home of Heroes.
Ganguly led the Indian team in 49 Test matches during his stint of almost five years and he had a moderate success rate as the team won 21 games and suffered 13 losses. On the other hand, the Indian Test unit turned out to be a supreme team under Virat Kohli's leadership. However, there was continuous chopping and changing in the Indian team during his stint.
Explaining his point, Sehwag said that he doubts whether Kohli backed his players while captaining the team.
“In my opinion, the number 1 captain is the one who builds a team and gives confidence to his players. He (Kohli) backed some players, some he did not,” he explained.
