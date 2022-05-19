Reports | Evening matches likely to start at 8 PM from IPL 2023, afternoon matches at 4 PM

According to a latest report filed by Cricbuzz, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has informed the prospective broadcasters that they want to start evening matches in IPL at 8 pm from next year onwards. Also, there won't be too many double headers from next year but, the afternoon fixtures will likely to begin at 4 pm. In IPL 2022, the evening matches start at 7.30 pm and the afternoon games at 3.30 pm.