Reports | BCCI to allow spectators in full capacity inside stadiums for India-South Africa series

The Indian team is all set to take on South Africa in a T20I series after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2022. The team will play South Africa in a five-match T20I series in five different venues which will include New Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has brought great news for cricket fans as 100 % crowd attendance will be allowed for the India-South Africa series according to a report by ANI.