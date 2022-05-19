Reports | BCCI to allow spectators in full capacity inside stadiums for India-South Africa series

Today at 5:55 PM
According to a report by ANI, the Board of Control for Cricket in India(BCCI) are going to allow spectators in full capacity inside stadiums for the upcoming India-South Africa T20I series. India will play a five-match T20I series against South Africa starting on June 9 and will conclude on June 19.
The Indian team is all set to take on South Africa in a T20I series after the conclusion of the ongoing IPL 2022. The team will play South Africa in a five-match T20I series in five different venues which will include New Delhi, Cuttack, Visakhapatnam, Rajkot and Bengaluru. Now, the Board of Control for Cricket in India ( BCCI) has brought great news for cricket fans as 100 % crowd attendance will be allowed for the India-South Africa series according to a report by ANI.
"BCCI to allow full capacity in stadiums for India versus South Africa T20 international series," sources told news agency ANI.
South Africa have recently announced their squad for the series and Temba Bavuma will lead the side. Also, it is highly likely that BCCI will announce the Indian team after the culmination of the ongoing season of IPL. Some media report state that Shikhar Dhawan or Hardik Pandya might be handed the leadership and the senior players will be rested.
