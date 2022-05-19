IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli has been putting the hard yards in the nets , says Faf du Plessis

Yesterday at 11:54 PM
Royal Challengers Bangalore captain Faf du Plessis has said that Virat Kohli has been working pretty hard in the nets after winning against Gujarat Titans by eight wickets. Du Plessis added that Kohli doesn’t hesitate in expressing his emotions and also gets batter at the other end pumped up.
Royal Challengers Bangalore won their final league game against Gujarat Titans courtesy of a half-century from Virat Kohli. Bowling, first they restricted the opposition on 168/5. Josh Hazlewood picked a couple of wickets for RCB. Glenn Maxwell and Wanindu Hsaranga also contributed with one wicket each.
Chasing the target, Virat Kohli finally came out of his lean patch and scored a fifty. Kohli played a knock of 73 runs from 54 balls to win the game for the team. His timing was perfect today and was hitting the ball from the middle of the bat. Faf du Plessis also played a supportive knock of 44 runs and Glenn Maxwell played a cameo in the end. Reflecting on the win, Du Plessis said that Kohli has been doing the hard work in the nets and it has given him results.
“Virat had been putting in the hard yards in the nets. I play the role with him and get him pumped up. He has got so much emotions and hye pulls you through. It is as if you are playing a rugby game,” Du Plessis said in the post-match presentation.
With this victory, RCB can still qualify for the playoffs, however, the team will need Mumbai Indians to beat Delhi Capitals in their final league game in order to advance in the tournament. Du Plessis admitted that the team has put a few inconsistent performances in the tournament but they are hopeful that Mumbai Indians will be the better side in their last league game.
“Throughout the season we haven't done as much as have liked.You always want to finish strongly. A few inconsistent performances have put us in this situation. I am banking on Rohit to come good,” he explained.
