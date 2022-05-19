IPL 2022 | Virat Kohli has been putting the hard yards in the nets , says Faf du Plessis

Chasing the target, Virat Kohli finally came out of his lean patch and scored a fifty. Kohli played a knock of 73 runs from 54 balls to win the game for the team. His timing was perfect today and was hitting the ball from the middle of the bat. Faf du Plessis also played a supportive knock of 44 runs and Glenn Maxwell played a cameo in the end. Reflecting on the win, Du Plessis said that Kohli has been doing the hard work in the nets and it has given him results.