IPL 2022 | Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans - Preview, head to head, where to watch, and betting tips

Royal Challengers Bangalore and Gujarat Titans will go up against each other in their final match of the league stage in IPL 2022. Faf du Plessis’s RCB need to make sure that they win against Gujarat as that will help them remain relevant in the race to the playoffs this season. RCB lost some close games and also suffered a heavy defeat during the season which has impacted their net run rate. So, it is important for them to make sure that they cross the line when they take the field against Gujarat Titans like they did earlier in the tournament. If RCB manages to register a big win over their opponents then it will even help them further as they will have a chance to improve their net run rate which can be a deciding factor in the qualification for the playoffs.

Gujarat Titans have dominated the season and have emerged as the number one side on the points table. Hardik Pandya’s side can relax a little for this game and might even try to test their bench as they gear up for the playoffs. They will definitely want to register a win and reach the playoffs on a high but it is highly likely that few players might be given a chance from the bench.

Form Guide

Gujarat Titans have had the best IPL 2022 so far and have managed to win maximum games when compared to all other teams this season. Out of the 13 games that they have played so far, Gujarat have won 10 and lost three. RCB on the other hand, have also played 13 games but have won 7 and lost 6 which is why winning this game is very important for them.

Head to Head

RCB and Gujarat Titans have played once against each other and GT had emerged victorious in that match.

Predicted XI

Gujarat Titans: Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Shubman Gill, Hardik Pandya (c), Gurkeerat Singh, Matthew Wade, Rahul Tewatia, Rashid Khan, Alzarri Joseph, Pradeep Sangwan, Yash Dayal, Mohammed Shami.

Best Betting Tip

Virat Kohli has not had a memorable IPL season this year. He might have scored a couple of fifties but he is still far from being at his best. He has struggled in IPL 2022 with the bat and might find it difficult to score big runs when he comes out to bat against the Gujarat Titans.

Match Prediction

Royal Challengers Bangalore in a game that they have to win at all costs to stay relevant for the playoffs will come out with all guns blazing. They will be desperate for a win and the team atmosphere might be such that their mindset will help them register a win over Gujarat Titans.

Match Info

Match - Royal Challengers Bangalore vs Gujarat Titans, IPL 2022 Match no. 67.

Date - May 19, 2022

Time - 7:30 PM IST

Venue -Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai.