IPL 2022 | Quinton de Kock was striking the ball crisply and cleanly, reveals KL Rahul

KKR showed positive intent from the start in the second innings. Their middle order clobbered some big hits and kept the target within the reach. Nitish Rana played a good knock and Shreyas Iyer also scored a half-century. Rinku Singh was on verge of taking his team to a win but he was sent back to the pavilion in the last over. Mohsin Khan was the leading wicket-taker for LSG as he scalped three wickets conceding 20 runs. Reflecting on the second innings, Rahul admitted that the opposition was playing good shots. He also added that the victory will keep the team together.