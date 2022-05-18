IPL 2022 | Quinton de Kock was striking the ball crisply and cleanly, reveals KL Rahul

Today at 12:15 AM
Lucknow Super Giants captain KL Rahul has praised Quinton de Kock for his century saying that he was hitting the ball cleanly and crisply after winning against Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs. He further added that the players in the team were not able to convert their starts but de Kock did it.
Lucknow Super Giants won against Kolkata Knight Riders by two runs in a contest that went down the wire. LSG chose to bat first after winning the toss and it was a Quinton de Kock show from the start. The South African batter played a brilliant knock of unbeaten 140 runs from 70 balls hitting 10 sixes. He along with KL Rahul batted throughout the whole innings and the team posted a total of 210/0. Reflecting on De Kock’s innings, KL Rahul stated that he enjoyed watching the knock from other end as it involved some clean hitting.
“We batted well, started well with the bat. He (De Kock) was striking the ball so crisply and cleanly. What we lacked in some of the games were that the guys who were having good days weren't winning us games. Guys getting 30s and 40s had to get us 80s and 90s, and that's exactly what he did,” Rahul said in the post-match presentation.
KKR showed positive intent from the start in the second innings. Their middle order clobbered some big hits and kept the target within the reach. Nitish Rana played a good knock and Shreyas Iyer also scored a half-century. Rinku Singh was on verge of taking his team to a win but he was sent back to the pavilion in the last over. Mohsin Khan was the leading wicket-taker for LSG as he scalped three wickets conceding 20 runs. Reflecting on the second innings, Rahul admitted that the opposition was playing good shots. He also added that the victory will keep the team together.
“We knew that KKR would come hard at us, credit to them as they kept playing good shots. The only talk during timeouts was to back your best balls. The minute we went away from the plans was when it became easier for the batters. Good learning for us. Wins like these help to keep the team together,” he explained.
