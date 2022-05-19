IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Was hoping Rinku Singh could finish the game, could have been our hero, says Shreyas Iyer

"I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding. I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.