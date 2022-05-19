IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | Was hoping Rinku Singh could finish the game, could have been our hero, says Shreyas Iyer

Today at 10:03 AM
Kolkata Knight Riders captain Shreyas Iyer has said that he was hoping Rinku Singh could win them against Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday, and become their hero. Rinku fell for 40 off 15 balls after coming to chase 211 against LSG, as KKR lost by just two runs at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy.
Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) staged a spirited performance against Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) on Wednesday in Match 66 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. They closed on 208/8 after being set 211 and in the process, was eliminated from the Playoffs' contentions. They are currently at sixth place on the points table, with six wins and eight defeats.
Coming to a record-breaking chase, KKR got off to a poor start again. They lost Venkatesh Iyer and debutant Abhijeet Tomar cheaply. But Nitish Rana and Shreyas Iyer showed no mercy, scoring 22-ball 42 and 29-ball 50 to keep them in hunt. However, Andre Russell could not carry the momentum, scoring just five runs off 11 balls.
Rinku Singh, coming at No. 7, took charge, alongside Sunil Narine. The duo roared back to revive KKR from 150/6. Rinku scored four sixes and two fours, including some blistering hittings off Marcus Stoinis in the final over, when they required 21 off the final over. The equation went down to three runs off two balls, but sadly, due to an exceptional catch by Evin Lewis, he could not get the job done. Umesh Yadav was bowled in the next ball as LSG snatched a two-run win.
Speaking at the post-match presentation, Shreyas, the KKR skipper, admitted he was hoping Rinku to deliver fully to become their hero. However, Shreyas stated that he was not sad at all after a heartbreak exit from IPL 2022.
"I am not feeling sad at all. That was one of the best games of cricket I have played. The way we should our character and attitude was simply outstanding. I love the way Rinku got us till the end but unfortunately couldn't time it when two balls were remaining, he was really sad. I was hoping he could finish the game for us and could have been the hero, but still played a fantastic knock and I am really happy for him," Shreyas said at the post-match presentation.
"When we came in, I never thought it would play this way because it was dry and the grass wasn't that wet. It was a volatile season for us, we started great but lost five games in a row and I personally feel we did a lot of chopping and changing, we had to do that because of the niggles and form, but we also got to know the players such as Rinku."
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.