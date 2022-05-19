IPL 2022, LSG vs KKR | It a bit of frustration that came out, admits Quinton de Kock on his fiery hundred celebration

Quinton de Kock has admitted that his celebration after scoring a magnificent hundred against Kolkata Knight Riders came out because of a bit of frustration. De Kock, who left the field on 140 not out, was seen punching his bat above the air after bowling down to the ground on Wednesday.

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) wicket-keeper batter Quinton de Kock was in sublime touch against Kolkata Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday in Match 66 of IPL 2022 at Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Mumbai. The South African scored 140 not out off 70 balls, with the help of 10 sixes and as many fours, to take LSG to 210/0 after they opted to bat. KL Rahul was there on the other end, scoring 68 not out off 51 balls. Notably, it was the highest-ever opening-wicket stand in IPL's history.

In response, KKR fought hard, but it too much to ask in a game where victory was needed more than ever. The Shreyas Iyer-led side, after valiant efforts, closed 210/8 and in the process, were eliminated from the Playoffs contentions.

De Kock was not in his best of forms ahead of this fixture. He had scores of 11 and seven runs in his previous two matches for LSG. So after getting hundred versus KKR, he was pumped up. First, he bowed down to the ground and then, punched his bat above the air. At the post-match presentation, when asked why the fiery celebration was, de Kock admitted it came because of frustration.

"t was a bit of frustration that came out (on his aggressive century celebrations). Felt really good to come out and do well. Was trying to keep it in, but when it came out, felt good," de Kock said at the post-match presentation.

KKR needed three off two balls to win the contest. Rinku Singh was the man in charge, scoring 40 off 14 balls until he had to return to the pavilion courtesy of a blinder from Evin Lewis, off Marcus Stoinis. de Kock admitted it was the moment which led them to win.

"I was a little bit cooked (after Rinku's innings) but it was a matter of getting some refreshments and get on with it I guess. To be honest, not really (whether he thought the game would get so close). Obviously they played really well, assessed conditions well and came hard at us. I thought he (Stoinis) would defend it easily. But when the first three went, I thought the game was done for us. But that catch, turned things for us. As they say, good catches win matches."

LSG, with the win, moved up to second on the points table, with nine victories and five defeats.