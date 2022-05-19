IPL 2022 | KL Rahul creates history, becomes first Indian to score 500+ runs for fifth straight IPL campaign

Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul crossed 500 runs in an IPL edition for the fifth consecutive time during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Rahul, in the process, became the first Indian to achieve the feat while scoring 68 not out off 51 balls, with four sixes and three fours, to help his side register a hard-fought three-run victory.