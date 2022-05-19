IPL 2022 | KL Rahul creates history, becomes first Indian to score 500+ runs for fifth straight IPL campaign

Today at 10:04 AM
KL Rahul has scored more than 500 runs in an IPL season for the fifth consecutive time during Match 66 of IPL 2022 between Kolkata Knight Riders and Lucknow Super Giants on Wednesday. Rahul has become the first Indian to achieve this rare feat while scoring 68 not out off 51 balls against KKR.
Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) skipper KL Rahul crossed 500 runs in an IPL edition for the fifth consecutive time during their match against Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) on Wednesday at Dr. DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai. Rahul, in the process, became the first Indian to achieve the feat while scoring 68 not out off 51 balls, with four sixes and three fours, to help his side register a hard-fought three-run victory.
Before joining LSG for IPL 2022, Rahul used to play for Punjab Kings since 2018. He scored 659 runs in IPL 2022, and then finished with 593 runs in the following season. In 2020, he went on winning the Orange Cap after finishing with 670 runs. He was seen in decent touch in IPL 2021 as well, scoring 616 runs in 13 games.
"500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the first Indian player to achieve this feat," IPL tweeted.
500 runs in IPL for @klrahul for the fifth straight season. Becomes the first Indian player to achieve this feat.#TATAIPL pic.twitter.com/Pt9XaJFdBt— IndianPremierLeague (@IPL) May 18, 2022
On Wednesday evening, Rahul was second fiddle to Quinton de Kock, who smashed an unbeaten 140 off 70 balls against KKR. LSG, riding on that, 210 runs for the opening wicket -- highest ever in IPL -- after opting to bat. In response, KKR tried as much as they could, but finished on 210/8.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.