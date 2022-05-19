IPL 2022 | Ishan Kishan getting exposed to fast bowling is a worrisome sign, says Mathew Hayden

Today at 4:37 PM
Former Australia cricketer Matthew Hayden has stated that Ishan Kishan getting exposed on pace bowling is a cause of concern for the Indian team. Ishan Kishan scored 43 runs in last game against Sunrisers Hyderabad but was seen struggling against the fast bowlers and was dismissed by Umran Malik.
IPL 2022 has not been a good season for Mumbai Indians and their batters not scoring runs has been one of their main reasons. The franchise bought Ishan Kishan in the mega auction for a hefty amount of Rs 15.25 Crore. However, the move seems to have backfired for the team as Kishan has departed early in the innings for the most part of the league.
Mumbai Indians played their latest game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost in a close contest by three runs. Kishan scored 43 runs from 34 balls but was seen uncomfortable against the pacers. He was also dismissed on delivery by Umran Malik. Reflecting on his knock, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that Kishan is getting exposed to the high-quality fast-paced bowling and it can be a sign of worry for him on the international stage.
"Ishan Kishan tonight was exposed through high-quality fast bowling. And that’s a worry. Once you get to the highest level, you’re going to be playing a lot more of that type of bowling – the 140s and 150s are always going to be there, especially if the wicket has bounce,” Hayden said on Star Sports.
“And I love his [Umran] raw pace. He is so exciting. The ball before that was actually a bouncer, And then you can sense automatically that Ishan was under pressure.”
MI are already knocked out of the race to the playoffs but can play a spoilsport in their final league game against Delhi Capitals.
