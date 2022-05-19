IPL 2022 | Ishan Kishan getting exposed to fast bowling is a worrisome sign, says Mathew Hayden

Mumbai Indians played their latest game against Sunrisers Hyderabad and lost in a close contest by three runs. Kishan scored 43 runs from 34 balls but was seen uncomfortable against the pacers. He was also dismissed on delivery by Umran Malik. Reflecting on his knock, former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that Kishan is getting exposed to the high-quality fast-paced bowling and it can be a sign of worry for him on the international stage.