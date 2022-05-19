sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli announces his return to the form with 33-ball half century

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 10:44 PM

    Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career in IPL 2022 and there seemed to be no end to his struggles with the bat. However, Kohli slammed a 33-ball fifty for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans showing signs of return to the form by playing some amazing strokes.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore need a victory at any cost against Gujarat Titans to keep themselves alive in the race to playoffs. Bowling first, the team restricted the opposition on 168/5. Hardik Pandya scored a fifty for GT while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of wickets for RCB. 

    Chasing 169 was never going to be easy against GT with the kind of bowling attack they have got. However, both RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis played with a solid determination. Especially, Kohli seemed to overcome his lean patch and was striking the ball cleanly right from the start. He went on to play some brilliant strokes and completed his half-century in 33 balls. Kohli seems to be on a roll against GT and his innings might benefit them. 

