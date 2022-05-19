IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli announces his return to the form with 33-ball half century

Yesterday at 10:44 PM
Virat Kohli has been going through the worst phase of his career in IPL 2022 and there seemed to be no end to his struggles with the bat. However, Kohli slammed a 33-ball fifty for Royal Challengers Bangalore against Gujarat Titans showing signs of return to the form by playing some amazing strokes.
Royal Challengers Bangalore need a victory at any cost against Gujarat Titans to keep themselves alive in the race to playoffs. Bowling first, the team restricted the opposition on 168/5. Hardik Pandya scored a fifty for GT while Josh Hazlewood scalped a couple of wickets for RCB.
Chasing 169 was never going to be easy against GT with the kind of bowling attack they have got. However, both RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis played with a solid determination. Especially, Kohli seemed to overcome his lean patch and was striking the ball cleanly right from the start. He went on to play some brilliant strokes and completed his half-century in 33 balls. Kohli seems to be on a roll against GT and his innings might benefit them.
They collide!
May 19, 2022
The clash!
Koo AppClash guest_12LGDI (@guest_12LGDI) 19 May 2022
King
Finally King is back to form 👑— KARTHIK (@KarthikYash02) May 19, 2022
50 off 33 balls 👌🔥 @imVkohli pic.twitter.com/8MK3bN2Pzj
Yup
We all missed this Virat Kohli— Abhishek (@MSDianAbhiii) May 19, 2022
First ever
Virat Kohli reaches fifty with his FIRST EVER six against Rashid Khan 😲#IPL2022 #RCBvsGT#ViratKohli𓃵 #VK18 ❣️ pic.twitter.com/xBjdEqN97t— 𝔻𝕖𝕒𝕣_ℕ𝕣𝕛 (@kumar17pk) May 19, 2022
Rocking
👑👑👑 @imVkohli Is Back 51(34)*— KalyanRaksha ✪ (@IamKalyanRaksha) May 19, 2022
Finally inni rojulu unlucky unna correct Time Ki Luck tirigi ochesindi 🥳🥳
Inka Ma Rohit sharma DC ni Odisthe Final ki velthamu 🥳🥳 pic.twitter.com/x82JMaKi6g
Kaboom
. @imVkohli ❤️💥 pic.twitter.com/rb7n3coIzK— нιиαтα 🖤 (@PriyaTarakian99) May 19, 2022
In the mood
Virat Kohli is in the mood tonight.— Muhammad Umar Amjad (@_muhammadumar1) May 19, 2022
#RCBvsGT #ViratKohli #ViratKohli𓃵 pic.twitter.com/3Gigy0bBCN
yeah
Form Is Temporary Class Is Permanent@imVkohli 👏🏻— Ahsan Damnoo (@DamnooAhsan) May 19, 2022
Class
#ViratKohli𓃵— Flying_Turtle (@ExistencisPain) May 19, 2022
"Virat Kohli is back in form!!"
Emotions right now: 🥹🥹 pic.twitter.com/9RmL7wZ7JY
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.