IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Virat Kohli announces his return to the form with 33-ball half century

Chasing 169 was never going to be easy against GT with the kind of bowling attack they have got. However, both RCB openers, Virat Kohli and Faf du Plessis played with a solid determination. Especially, Kohli seemed to overcome his lean patch and was striking the ball cleanly right from the start. He went on to play some brilliant strokes and completed his half-century in 33 balls. Kohli seems to be on a roll against GT and his innings might benefit them.