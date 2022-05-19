sport iconCricket

    More Options

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade given LBW despite clear deflection in a bizarre incident

    no photo
    camera iconcamera icon|

    IPL

    Matthew Wade was dismissed in a controversial manner against RCB

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade given LBW despite clear deflection in a bizarre incident

    no photo

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 8:29 PM

    DRS was introduced to increase the accuracy of umpiring decisions but in spite of turning out to be a boon, it has proved to be a curse sometimes. One such incident happened in the game between Gujarat and Bangalore as Matthew Wade got LBW in spite of replays showing clear deflection of the bat.

    Gujarat Titans have opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore but they lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay. Wriddhimam Saha was looking in good touch for the team but Shubhman Gill and Matthew Wade were sent back to the pavilion on low scores. While Gill was dismissed by the brilliant fielding of Glenn Maxwell, Wade was dismissed courtesy of an error in DRS. 

    Glenn Maxwell was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he aimed a delivery in the stumps on the second ball. Wade attempted a sweep on the ball but missed it and it seemed like an under edge onto pads. Umpire raised his finger but the batter opted for DRS immediately in response. The real-time replay was showing a clear deflection but UltraEdge showed something different. 

    As the ball passed near the bat, UltraEdge didn’t show any spike and the third umpire continued with the on-field decision. Wade was seen livid with the decision and a flaw in the technology was exposed. 

    Not happy!

    Sad!!

    Technology!

    Some words!

    WTH!

    Unlucky!

    LOL!

    The opposite!

    Yup!

    Anger!

    KKKKK

    Follow us on Facebook here

    Stay connected with us on Twitter here

    Like and share our Instagram page here

    SHOW COMMENTS drop down