IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Matthew Wade given LBW despite clear deflection in a bizarre incident

Yesterday at 8:29 PM
DRS was introduced to increase the accuracy of umpiring decisions but in spite of turning out to be a boon, it has proved to be a curse sometimes. One such incident happened in the game between Gujarat and Bangalore as Matthew Wade got LBW in spite of replays showing clear deflection of the bat.
Gujarat Titans have opted to bat first against Royal Challengers Bangalore but they lost a couple of wickets in the powerplay. Wriddhimam Saha was looking in good touch for the team but Shubhman Gill and Matthew Wade were sent back to the pavilion on low scores. While Gill was dismissed by the brilliant fielding of Glenn Maxwell, Wade was dismissed courtesy of an error in DRS.
Glenn Maxwell was bowling the fifth over of the innings and he aimed a delivery in the stumps on the second ball. Wade attempted a sweep on the ball but missed it and it seemed like an under edge onto pads. Umpire raised his finger but the batter opted for DRS immediately in response. The real-time replay was showing a clear deflection but UltraEdge showed something different.
As the ball passed near the bat, UltraEdge didn’t show any spike and the third umpire continued with the on-field decision. Wade was seen livid with the decision and a flaw in the technology was exposed.
Not happy!
Matthew Wade reaction in dressing room!#RCBvGT #mathewwade#Wade pic.twitter.com/iKPxIe2vW2— Kavya Sharma (@Kavy2507) May 19, 2022
Sad!!
May 19, 2022
Technology!
Some words!
Virat Kohli had some words with Matthew Wade after he got. pic.twitter.com/yAyQ2FxbLz— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022
WTH!
Rohit Sharma.- Didn't Edge It but snicko showed it— Kaygee18 (@Kaygee1803) May 19, 2022
Mathew Wade - Edged it but snicko didn't show it
What a technology 👏👏👏 pic.twitter.com/UqjwXtegu8
Unlucky!
First Rohit sharma and Now Mathew Wade both got out due to technical errors, this is called UNLUCKY SITUATION .— Johns. (@CricCrazyJ0hns) May 19, 2022
RCB is lucky in their Do or Die match with technology favours. pic.twitter.com/wLPirAnJK5
LOL!
Mathew Wade is so poor at cricket.— Aqeel (@AqeelViews) May 19, 2022
The opposite!
Technology is there to eliminate errors in judgement but it is the opposite these days 3rd umpire should check all the things, bad luck Mathew Wade there was clear deviation of the bat but 3rd umpire couldn't saw it. #RCBvGT #AavaDe #RCB pic.twitter.com/QGMrN7c7Uu— Taif Rahman (@taif_twts) May 19, 2022
Yup!
Mathew Wade should have been reacted in the same way as it was nicked into the bat ! #RCBvGT #GTvsRCB #IPL #BCCI pic.twitter.com/HcjInYRF49— Sathya K (@vipvalsa) May 19, 2022
Anger!
Angry Mathew Wade after his dismissal #Wade #IPL2022 #IPL #RCBvsGT— Bobby (@bobby5600) May 19, 2022
📸: Disney+Hotstar pic.twitter.com/mrNXSc0alP
KKKKK
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.