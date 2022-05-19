IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell takes a one-handed stunner in slips

Today at 7:59 PM
Glenn Maxwell is always known to be one of the most agile fielders in world cricket and he displayed his brilliance in the game against Gujarat Titans. While fielding at first slip, Glenn Maxwell grabbed an unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubhman Gill on a score of 1 run.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Titans in a must-win game and they got to an ideal start while bowling first. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat first. Wriddhiman Saha was in fine touch but Shubhman Gill was dismissed courtesy of a fielding genius by Glenn Maxwell in the slips.
Josh Hazlewood was bowling the third over of the innings. He bowled a delivery slightly outside off shaping away from Gill and the batter poked on it. The thick edged was flying towards the third man. However, Hazlewood was provided with a slip and Maxwell was fielding there. He dived full length to his right and plucked a one-handed stunner producing one of the best catches in the tournament.
Here is how Internet reacted to the incident
What!!
May 19, 2022
The catch!
Magnificient!
Magnificent from Glenn Maxwell, what a catch. pic.twitter.com/FJdEsPZJiF— Mufaddal Vohra (@mufaddal_vohra) May 19, 2022
Blinder!
Blinder from Maxwell, One of the best in this season. pic.twitter.com/SzwAS34CCL— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022
Team
Virat Kohli was more happy than Maxwell over that stunning catch. #IPL2022— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 19, 2022
Ausie power
Two Australians doing the things for RCB. Josh Hazlewood with the ball and Glenn Maxwell in the field. Spectacular catch 🔥 pic.twitter.com/1U9hx05fhx— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 19, 2022
leaning tower of maxwell
#Maxi #RCBvsGT— Hemant (@Sportscasmm) May 19, 2022
Leaning tower of Glenn Maxwell pic.twitter.com/tPd2R44jYL
you just cannot
You cannot do that, you just cannot do that Glenn Maxwell, ridiculous! pic.twitter.com/ZjbKdER7Cw— Abhishek Tripathi (@abhithecomic) May 19, 2022
insane
INSANE catch by Glenn Maxwell that… #RCBvGT #IPL2022— Manuja (@manujaveerappa) May 19, 2022
cheetah
This is not a cheetah this is maxiii 💥🔥#glennmaxwell #RCBvsGT #RCB pic.twitter.com/sYLSVHfySz— lakshay (@king_forever18) May 19, 2022
KKKKK
