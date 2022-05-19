sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell takes a one-handed stunner in slips

    Glenn Maxwell grabbed a brilliant catch to dismiss Shubhman Gill

    IPL

    SportsCafe Desk

    Today at 7:59 PM

    Glenn Maxwell is always known to be one of the most agile fielders in world cricket and he displayed his brilliance in the game against Gujarat Titans. While fielding at first slip, Glenn Maxwell grabbed an unbelievable one-handed stunner to dismiss Shubhman Gill on a score of 1 run.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore are up against Gujarat Titans in a must-win game and they got to an ideal start while bowling first. Gujarat Titans won the toss and opted to bat first. Wriddhiman Saha was in fine touch but Shubhman Gill was dismissed courtesy of a fielding genius by Glenn Maxwell in the slips. 

    Josh Hazlewood was bowling the third over of the innings. He bowled a delivery slightly outside off shaping away from Gill and the batter poked on it. The thick edged was flying towards the third man. However, Hazlewood was provided with a slip and Maxwell was fielding there. He dived full length to his right and plucked a one-handed stunner producing one of the best catches in the tournament. 

    Here is how Internet reacted to the incident

    What!!

    The catch!

    Magnificient!

    Blinder!

    Team

    Ausie power

    leaning tower of maxwell

    you just cannot

    insane

    cheetah

    KKKKK

