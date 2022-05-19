sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell survives despite the ball hitting stumps

    Glenn Maxwell played a cameo at the back end against GT

    IPL

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell survives despite the ball hitting stumps

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 11:17 PM

    It is often said that fortune favours the brave and Glenn Maxwell is one of the bravest strikers in world cricket at the current moment. Luck blessed Maxwell on the very first ball of the innings against Gujrat Titans as a ball from Rashid Khan just nicked the stumps but the bails didn’t come off.

    Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a position where they must win their final league game against Gujarat Titans to kelp themselves alive in teh race to playoffs. The game has gone down the wire as both the openers for RCB are dismissed after playing a good knock. GT posted a total of 168/5 in the first innings and Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the chase for RCB. 

    After Faf du Plessis was dismissed, Glenn Maxwell walked in to bat at No. 3 for RCB in the second innings. Rashid Khan was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Maxwell attempted a slog. He missed the shot completely and the ball just nicked the stumps. Surprisingly, the bails didn’t come off and Maxwell survived in the luckiest incident of the innings. After getting a lifeline on first ball, Maxwell played a destructive knock. 

