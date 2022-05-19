IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell survives despite the ball hitting stumps

Yesterday at 11:17 PM
It is often said that fortune favours the brave and Glenn Maxwell is one of the bravest strikers in world cricket at the current moment. Luck blessed Maxwell on the very first ball of the innings against Gujrat Titans as a ball from Rashid Khan just nicked the stumps but the bails didn’t come off.
Royal Challengers Bangalore are in a position where they must win their final league game against Gujarat Titans to kelp themselves alive in teh race to playoffs. The game has gone down the wire as both the openers for RCB are dismissed after playing a good knock. GT posted a total of 168/5 in the first innings and Virat Kohli scored a half-century in the chase for RCB.
After Faf du Plessis was dismissed, Glenn Maxwell walked in to bat at No. 3 for RCB in the second innings. Rashid Khan was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Maxwell attempted a slog. He missed the shot completely and the ball just nicked the stumps. Surprisingly, the bails didn’t come off and Maxwell survived in the luckiest incident of the innings. After getting a lifeline on first ball, Maxwell played a destructive knock.
May 19, 2022
#RCBvGT @Gmaxi_32 is changing the game and fast. What was that shot - switch hit or reverse pull!— Debjyoti Sanyal (@debjyotisanyal) May 19, 2022
@jatinsapru Glenn maxwell ki gaadi mein koi indicator ni hai🤣😂— Meo Ayaz (@ayazgwalior1) May 19, 2022
Glenn Maxwell pic.twitter.com/bYRoa6Wyrv— yan (@macandsoda) May 19, 2022
Ball hits the stump, bails don’t dislodge, ball goes to the boundary.— Kashish Khajuria (@Kashishk_17) May 19, 2022
LUCK LUCK LUCK 💀😉#ipl #ViratKohli #rcbvsgt @RCBTweets @imVkohli @Gmaxi_32 pic.twitter.com/ovgEqDXEap
A Lucky Escape For Glenn Maxwell.#IPL2022 #RCBvGT pic.twitter.com/r2FjmbIbVV— Rahul Choudhary (@Rahulc7official) May 19, 2022
Miracle no 2 of the day. After failure of ball tracker to trace edge, bails didn't fall when @rashidkhan_19 bowled @Gmaxi_32 #IPL20222 #IPL #GTvRCB— Ajay Dhaka (@ajaydhakaajay) May 19, 2022
Luck plays a huge role in sports. Just ask Matthew Wade and Glenn Maxwell.— Ronald D Sampson (@rdsampson_25) May 19, 2022
Brillant in the field today,bowled well and came to bat with a lottery ticket as the bails didn't fall off.😭 Glenn Maxwell for you 😂❤️ pic.twitter.com/9khJa40QC9— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 19, 2022
