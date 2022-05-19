IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as Glenn Maxwell survives despite the ball hitting stumps

After Faf du Plessis was dismissed, Glenn Maxwell walked in to bat at No. 3 for RCB in the second innings. Rashid Khan was bowling the 15th over of the innings and Maxwell attempted a slog. He missed the shot completely and the ball just nicked the stumps. Surprisingly, the bails didn’t come off and Maxwell survived in the luckiest incident of the innings. After getting a lifeline on first ball, Maxwell played a destructive knock.