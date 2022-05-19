sport iconCricket

    IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as a massive six from Hardik Pandya injures a spectator

    Hardik Pandya scored a fifty against RCB

    SportsCafe Desk

    Yesterday at 9:36 PM

    Indian Premier League has witnessed some impressive power-hitting over the years from the best of the batters but it rarely hurts a spectator. However, Hardik Pandya smacked a huge six against Royal Challengers Bangalore which landed into the second tier and injured a spectator in the process.

    Riding high on confidence after qualifying for playoffs, Gujarat Titans have started well against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opting to bat first, Hardik Panyda anchored the innings for GT as the team posted a total of 168/5. Hardik Pandya scored unbeaten 62 runs from 47 balls while Rashid Khan played a cameo of unbeaten 19 runs at the back end. 

    During his knock, Hardik Pandya hit a spectacular six which hurt a spectator. Josh Hazlewood was bowling the last over of the innings and he bowled a back of length delivery to Pandya. Pandya hit a massive maximum over mid-wicket which landed into the second tier. A spectator injured his finger while trying to catch the ball. Pandya’s solid knock helped the team post a decent total. 

