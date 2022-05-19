IPL 2022, GT vs RCB | Internet reacts as a massive six from Hardik Pandya injures a spectator

Yesterday at 9:36 PM
Indian Premier League has witnessed some impressive power-hitting over the years from the best of the batters but it rarely hurts a spectator. However, Hardik Pandya smacked a huge six against Royal Challengers Bangalore which landed into the second tier and injured a spectator in the process.
Riding high on confidence after qualifying for playoffs, Gujarat Titans have started well against Royal Challengers Bangalore. Opting to bat first, Hardik Panyda anchored the innings for GT as the team posted a total of 168/5. Hardik Pandya scored unbeaten 62 runs from 47 balls while Rashid Khan played a cameo of unbeaten 19 runs at the back end.
During his knock, Hardik Pandya hit a spectacular six which hurt a spectator. Josh Hazlewood was bowling the last over of the innings and he bowled a back of length delivery to Pandya. Pandya hit a massive maximum over mid-wicket which landed into the second tier. A spectator injured his finger while trying to catch the ball. Pandya’s solid knock helped the team post a decent total.
13 matches, 4 fifties, 413 runs, captain leading from front - Hardik Pandya. pic.twitter.com/NsTHZl0iSX— Johns. (@CricCrazyJohns) May 19, 2022
Hardik Pandya couldn't recognize Siddharth Kaul without head band. #IPL— Silly Point (@FarziCricketer) May 19, 2022
Strike rates this season:— Gurkirat Singh Gill (@gurkiratsgill) May 19, 2022
Shreyas Iyer: 134.56
Hardik Pandya: 131.62
One is perceived as a designated anchor, and the other as a finisher. Don't think before the season, anyone would have bet on Hardik's SR being lower than Shreyas when both have scored nearly the same runs.
Captain Hardik Pandya and his knocks in IPL 2022 were the best ❤️ pic.twitter.com/2zigkKpZy3— Akshat (@AkshatOM10) May 19, 2022
I'm telling once again— 𓆩 ᴄʜɪᴋᴋᴜ 𓆪 (@finished7_) May 19, 2022
Hardik pandya is India's greatest ever Finisher. That ticket collector from Ranchi can't even lace his boots.#GTvsRCB pic.twitter.com/QcZEAP5KNN
Hardik Pandya’s luck man. RCB were so unlucky to lose Harshal— Pradhyoth (@Pradhyoth1) May 19, 2022
Hardik Pandya is the leading run-scorer for Gujarat in IPL 2022.— 𝙇𝙤𝙜𝙖 👑 (@loga_60) May 19, 2022
Captain of the ship💥✍️ pic.twitter.com/PVIR4FNtBV
