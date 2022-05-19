IPL 2022 | Coming back to Test cricket might help the form of Kane Williamson, says New Zealand coach Gary Stead

Today at 3:56 PM
New Zealand coach Gary Stead has said that a change in format might help the form of Kane Williamson as he will return to red-ball cricket with the series against New Zealand.
Many of the veteran players of the games are seen to be struggling with their form in the IPL 2022. Kane Williamson is one of them as he has been struggling with the bat for Sunrisers Hyderabad. He has amassed 216 runs from 13 matches at a poor average of 19.64 while opening the innings. Williamson will now feature in a three-match Test series against England from June 2.
New Zealand head coach Gary Stead has said that the change in format might help form of Kane Williamson.
“He’s a bit disappointed he hasn’t got the runs he wanted during the IPL, You don’t often see the great players often miss out perhaps as much as he has, but I think what we have to understand, coming back into red-ball cricket, I think that will suit where he’s at with his game, his temperament as well. They’re having the baby in the next three or four days, and then he will be back three or four days after that,” Stead was quoted as saying by Indian Express.
Tim Southee will also join the squad as KKR were eliminated from the race to playoffs on Wednesday.
