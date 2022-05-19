IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall Of Fame

"AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy. It's truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today,” Kohli said in the induction ceremony.