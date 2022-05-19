IPL 2022 | Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers inducted into the Royal Challengers Bangalore’s Hall Of Fame

Today at 8:01 AM
Royal Challengers Bangalore have named Chris Gayle and AB de Villiers as the first two inductees into their Hall Of Fame. Both of them have enjoyed a successful stint with RCB as Gayle scored 3163 runs at 43.3 while De Villiers scored 4491 runs at 41.2 and a strike rate of 158.6 for the franchise.
Royal Challengers Bangalore have been one of the star-studded teams in the history of IPL. AB De Villiers and Chris Gayle were the backbone of the team’s batting unit at one stage and both enjoyed a successful stint. Chris Gayle played for the franchise between 2011 to 2017. He scored 3163 runs at 43.3 while playing for RCB and used to give them good starts.
De Villiers played for them from 2011 to 2021 and smashed 4491 runs at 41.2 and a superb strike rate of 158.6. Now, in a recent development, RCB have inducted both these players into the Hall Of Fame. In an official statement posted on their website, Virat Kohli paid tribute to De Villiers saying that he changed the game with his playing style.
"AB has truly changed the game of cricket with his innovation, brilliance, and sportsmanship which truly defines the RCB Play Bold philosophy. It's truly special for me to be doing this for both of you. We saw videos of how you have changed the way the IPL has been played over the years. Two people who have had a huge impact in IPL being where it is today; and RCB being where it is today,” Kohli said in the induction ceremony.
De Villiers was a fan favorite in the league and kept on adding to his list of admirers with his brilliant knocks. He formed an incredible partnership with Virat Kohli and both of them played vital roles in the RCB batting unit. He virtually attended the induction and expressed his emotions on the occasion.
“To the RCB boys sitting there, what an amazing privilege. Quite emotional to be honest. Virat, thanks for the kind words. Mike, Nikhil, and everyone from the franchise who set this up, it's a really special touch. We had some amazing times together as a team, and the sun has moved on for Chris and me now, but we're still very much part of the family and will always be,” De Villiers stated.
