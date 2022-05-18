Shoaib Akhtar knows he used to jerk his elbow, says Virender Sehwag

The veteran Indian batter during an episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18 said Shoaib Akhtar used to jerk his elbow. "Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Virender Sehwag said to Sports18. " Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."