Shoaib Akhtar knows he used to jerk his elbow, says Virender Sehwag

Virender Sehwag is one of the most fearless opening batters to have ever played the game and just like his batting even during conversations, the former India batter holds nothing back. In a recent conversation, Virender Sehwag said that former Pakistan pacer Shoaib Akhtar used to jerk his elbow.
Virender Sehwag is one of the most destructive batters in the history of the game and he is credited for changing the style of batting at the top of the order. The former Indian batter recently talked about Pakistan's legendary fast bowler Shoaib Akhtar and made some shocking revelations about the pacer.
The veteran Indian batter during an episode of 'Home of Heroes' on Sports 18 said Shoaib Akhtar used to jerk his elbow. "Shoaib knows he used to jerk his elbow; he knew he was chucking too. Why would ICC ban him otherwise?" Virender Sehwag said to Sports18. " Brett Lee's hand came down straight, so it was easy to pick the ball. But with Shoaib, you could never guess where the hand and the ball will come from."
"I never feared facing Brett Lee, but with Shoaib, I could not trust what he would do if I hit him twice to the fence. Maybe a beamer or a toe-crushing yorker," added the former opening batter.
Virender Sehwag also revealed why he liked runs faster during his playing days. "Sachin Tendulkar, Rahul Dravid, VVS Laxman, Sourav Ganguly all would score their centuries playing 150-200 balls. If I scored hundreds at the same rate, no one would remember me. I had to score runs faster than them to create my identity," said the former India cricketer.
