Matthew Mott named as the new head coach of England’s ODI and T20I teams

England and Wales Cricket Board(ECB) has appointed Matthew Mott as the new head coach of England's white-ball teams signing a contract of four years. England will play against the Netherlands for a three-match ODI series in Amsterdam next month and it will Mott’s first event as the head coach.

England cricket has been going through a transformation currently. Joe Root stepped down from the captaincy of the Test team last month and Ben Stokes replaced him. Brendon McCullum is set to be the head coach of the Test outfit. Now, Matthew Mott is the new appointment as he will be the new head coach of white-ball teams. Mott has signed a four-year deal with the team and the series against the Netherlands next month will be his first assignment.

The team’s managing director Rob Key said that the coaching experience of Mott will be beneficial for the England cricket team.

"It is a real privilege to be able to announce Mathew Mott as the Head Coach of our men's white-ball team," Key was quoted as saying in an ECB release.

"We are lucky to be able to appoint a Head Coach that has not only been involved in international cricket for the last few years but he has also worked in franchise cricket around the world. More importantly, what he has done with the Australian Women's team is what will be asked of him to achieve for our men's white-ball sides.”

Mott worked as Australia women’s head coach in his previous stint for seven years. Australia won World Cup recently under his guidance and they have also won back-to-back T20 World Cups and four consecutive Ashes series. He expressed his joy over the appointment.

"I am delighted to accept the opportunity to take this white-ball role with England. Whilst I am Australian, I have deep connections, and several of my closest friends are in the UK, having spent considerable time in Scotland, Wales, and England, both as a player and coach," Mott said on his appointment.

"When this role became available, I was attracted by the chance to work with such an established and successful team under the astute leadership of Eoin Morgan and now Rob Key, whom I have always admired as an excellent cricket mind.”