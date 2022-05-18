IPL 2022 | We were very much in the game till Tim David's runout, says Rohit Sharma

Today at 9:49 AM
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma seemed dejected after his team lost the game against Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday. The match between the two sides was a nail-biter as Mumbai Indians almost chased the total down against SRH but, Tim David's run out at a crucial stage helped SRH steal the win.
Mumbai Indians skipper Rohit Sharma was left dejected after his side lost another game in IPL 2022 against the Sunrisers Hyderabad on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. Rohit Sharma had won the toss and asked Sunrisers Hyderabad to bat first who had a new pairing at the top of the order as Priyam Garg played his first game of IPL 2022. MI were quick to get the first wicket but could not capitalise on it as SRH batter Rahul Tripathi took the game away from them.
However, the MI batters did well when they came out to chase as Rohit Sharma and Ishan Kishan gave their team a solid start. The batters that followed were also following the same template and it looked like MI would chase it down. However, the run out of Tim David changed the course of the match as they could not win the game. While speaking at the post-match presentation, Rohit Sharma, "Till about the second to last over, I thought we had it. Unfortunate runout of Tim David.. but we thought we were very much in the game till that runout".
"Even 19 runs to go with two overs, you would back yourself to get that but unfortunately we couldn't do it. Credit to Sunrisers to hold their nerve. It was a very tense moment and they held their nerve very well at the back end," he said.
Mumbai Indians will play against Delhi Capitals in their final game of IPL 2022.
