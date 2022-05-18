IPL 2022 | Rahul Tripathi has potential to reach the international level, states Matthew Hayden

Today at 10:39 AM
Rahul Tripathi impressed fans as well as former cricketers with his performance against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai on Tuesday, Former Australian cricket Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that Rahul Tripathi has the potential to play international cricket in years to come.
Rahul Tripathi impressed fans and former cricketers with his performance against the Mumbai Indians on Tuesday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. The right-handed batter scored an explosive 44-ball 76 to help his side set a winning total against Mumbai Indians after being asked to bat first.
Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden was all praise for Rahul Tripathi after his innings against Mumbai Indians. Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that the 31-year-old batter has the potential to play international cricket. “I just love his ability to up front so hard. I think that’s what has been really missing inside the SRH batting line-up. That powerplay is so significant. especially when the wickets are getting slower, so the first 6 overs, you have to make use of it. It was a really good leadership decision as well to get back down the order,” Matthew Hayden told Star Sports.
Rahul Tripathi in the previous seasons was a part of the Kolkata Knight Riders and had done well for them. In his innings against MI, the right-handed batter took charge of the innings and made sure he made an impact. Matthew Hayden also pointed out Tripathi's ability to play the short ball well and could be an asset in Australia for the T20 world cup later this year.
“The way Tripathi took up the responsibility was good to watch. I think he has got some real potential in the future to go all the way at the international level. He is someone that is a dangerous striker of the ball, he can hit both sides of the wicket. In particular, what impresses the most is his ability to play short-pitched bowling.
“I mean, getting to Australia, let’s just take the liberty to say that’s where it is, not saying he will be picked, but he has the game on bouncy wickets,” Hayden added.
Follow us on Facebook here
Stay connected with us on Twitter here
Like and share our Instagram page here
On a quest to update the Indian sports fan with real-time, insightful and engaging content.