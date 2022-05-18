IPL 2022 | Rahul Tripathi has potential to reach the international level, states Matthew Hayden

Former Australian cricketer Matthew Hayden was all praise for Rahul Tripathi after his innings against Mumbai Indians. Matthew Hayden is of the opinion that the 31-year-old batter has the potential to play international cricket. “I just love his ability to up front so hard. I think that’s what has been really missing inside the SRH batting line-up. That powerplay is so significant. especially when the wickets are getting slower, so the first 6 overs, you have to make use of it. It was a really good leadership decision as well to get back down the order,” Matthew Hayden told Star Sports.