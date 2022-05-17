IPL 2022, MI vs SRH | Rahul Tripathi changes the momentum of the match with his knock, says Kane Williamson

Sunrisers Hyderabad have kept themselves alive in the race to playoffs of the IPL 2022 by beating Mumbai Indians by three runs. SRH defeated MI in a close contest courtesy of Rahul Tripathi’s half-century and the support given by Priyam Garg and Nicholas Pooran to him. Tripathi played a magnificent inning of 76 runs from 44 balls and helped them post a mammoth total of 193/6.

SRH lost the wicket of Abhishek Sharma early in the innings but Tripathi anchored the ship after that. He hit nine boundaries and three sixes on his way to a half-century. While Reflecting on the win Kane Williamson said that Rahul Tripathi has played game-changing innings regularly in the tournament so far.

“He's (Tripathi) a seriously special player, he comes out and takes the momentum away. Have seen a number of times in this competition,” Williamson said in the post-match presentation.

Mumbai Indians got a good start while chasing but they lost regular wickets after that ending up short of the target by three runs. Umran Malik scalped three wickets while Bhuvneshwar was brilliant in death overs. He also bowled a wicket maiden in the penultimate over and restricted the opposition from taking the game away from them. Williamson praised Malik saying that if he channels his skill in the right direction it will benefit him and also backed Bhuvneshwar for his death bowling.